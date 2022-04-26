SCOTT – Cardell Thibodeaux and Aaron Lanerie know all too well how it feels to have their season end earlier than expected, after seeing their Acadiana High Rams eliminated in the first round of the playoffs a year ago.
So, this year in their senior campaigns, Thibodeaux and Lanerie were determined to do whatever they could to make sure history didn’t repeat itself.
And they successfully accomplished that feat, as Thibodeaux kicked things off with a first-pitch solo home run in the bottom of the first inning and Lanerie stifled Denham Springs’ bats to lead the Rams (19-13) to a 4-1 victory.
“I thought we played really well,” Rams head coach Clay Courtier said. “Everything revolves around Aaron when he is on the mound. We know that he throws strikes, and it is important that we play defense behind him.”
Lanerie, who improved to 8-2 on the year, allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out six in seven innings of work.
“The key for me was throwing my curveball,” Lanerie said. “They were having a hard time against my curve, so being able to throw that pitch for strikes was important. We played a good game and my teammates made almost all of the plays behind me. Couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
While Lanerie was dealing on the mound, the Rams’ offense provided him with the necessary run support that was ignited by Thibodeaux. Leading off the Rams’ bottom half of the first inning, Thibodeaux shook the umpire’s hand, fist bumped Denham Springs’ catcher Jaxon Adams and then proceeded to launch the first pitcher from pitcher Larson Fabre over the right field wall for a home run and a 1-0 lead.
“I do that every game before my first at-bat,” Thibodeaux said. “It’s a respect thing. As for the pitch, my approach was just to see the ball, hit the ball. If it’s a strike you hit it and I did.”
Thibodeaux, who reached base in all three at-bats, finished the game 1-for-1, with the solo homer, a stolen base and three runs scored.
“Cardell is our tone setter, and he has been that way for us since his freshman year,” Courtier said. “He is such a tremendous kid, and he comes to play every day. He was determined to not let (Tuesday) be his last game. He was really locked in.”
In addition to Thibodeaux, the Rams’ offense was propelled by Parker Gwyn (1-2, RBI) and Shawn Thibeaux with an RBI groundout.
Fabre was the losing pitcher for Denham Springs after allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits, four walks and one hit batter, while striking out three in four innings of work.
Defensively, the Rams benefited from a leaping grab in centerfield by Thibodeaux that prevented extra bases, while sophomore third baseman Drew Nieweg was stellar throughout the game at the hot corner.
“Drew was phenomenal,” Courtier said. “He was big for us defensively.”