Southside High is in the market for a new boys' basketball coach as Brad Boyd is no longer in the position, said Sharks athletic director Dwayne Searle.
It's unknown whether Boyd resigned from the position or was fired, but he informed the Sharks' basketball team on Monday that he would no longer be their head coach.
Efforts to reach Boyd were unsuccessful, and Southside principal Catherine Cassidy declined to comment.
A voicemail left for Lafayette Parish Athletic Director Nic Jeffers seeking comment wasn't immediately returned.
In three years with Boyd at the helm and playing a varsity schedule, the Sharks were 52-44 and went to the playoffs twice.
This past season, their best under Boyd, the Sharks went 25-11 overall and 5-2 in District 3-5A. The Sharks also won the school's first basketball playoff game this season, when they defeated Ponchatoula 55-51, before falling in the second round to 5A semifinalist Ouachita Parish.
Before his time with the Sharks, Boyd previously served as the boys basketball coach at Opelousas High, girls basketball coach at Ascension Episcopal and was a graduate assistant coach at UL under Robert Lee.
During his playing days, Boyd was a two-time all-state selection at St. Thomas More before starring for the Ragin' Cajuns from 2000-04. With the Cajuns, Boyd was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference team twice.