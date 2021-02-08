Like many boys soccer teams throughout the area, the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams have gone through their share of adversity.
After enduring injuries and several heartbreaking losses this season, the No. 20-seeded Wreckin’ Rams went on the road in the first round of the playoffs and delivered a 1-0 victory Saturday over No. 13 Destrehan despite being without star player senior Jorge Duran.
The Wreckin’ Rams were hoping to see Duran return from a concussion, but his teammates stepped up and lived to fight another day.
“We were seeded accordingly,” Wreckin’ Rams coach Jan Richard said. “But I felt like we were kind of slept on as a 20 seed. We had a tough schedule and played some tough opponents. We had some games where we dominated and lost after we gave up a silly one (goal). We were confident going on the road. Our top player (Duran) was still out with a concussion, but the boys responded. They handled adversity and wanted to get back home.”
The Wreckin’ Rams played well defensively in the win and center backs Cameron Domingue and Jesus Martinez delivered strong performances.
“Defensively we played exceptionally,” Richard said. “We did a very good job staying organized and made key defensive stops after our goal. Cameron Domingue and Jesus Martinez were big and have held the middle down for us all year. They’ve been focusing on tidying up the last couple of games and have done an exceptional job winning balls in the air.”
Outside backs Eric Cruz and Gustavo Sanchez stepped up along with Erickson Flores, who scored the winning goal with nine minutes to go in the game.
“We created chances in the first half and didn’t pull the trigger quick enough,” Richard said. "There were a couple deflections, and he just smashed it with about nine minutes left. The keeper made some great saves to keep (Destrehan) in it, but our guys are battle tested this season and were prepared to go on the road.”
Wreckin’ Rams sophomore Adam Elagamy started his first game this season at goalkeeper and will be back in goal this week in Duran's expected return.
“The guys wanted to give Jorge (Duran) another game,” Richard said. “That was a big selling point was to give him another game and not have his senior year end on the bench. I’m proud of the guys, they deserved it. Jorge’s a special kid. I’ve coached some wonderful soccer players over the past 13 years, and he’s definitely in the top 10. The fact that he’s coming back gives us a little bit of energy moving forward.
“Adam (Elagamy) will be starting again Wednesday. He got the nerves out and earned his spot there. He’ll come in even more composed this week.”
The Wreckin’ Rams return home to Bill Dotson Stadium this week, but they will have a tough task against fifth-seeded Byrd.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but I’m confident being that we’re at home and that he (Duran) is back," Richard said. "I’m a little disappointed when we fell, which kind of led us to where we got placed, but I believe we can compete with anybody. Byrd’s very dangerous, especially on the throw-in, so we’ll have to be very strong in the air.”
The Wreckin’ Rams haven’t played many home games because the football team made a deep playoff run, but they have some momentum.
“But we do love our chances after going on the road and getting our stud back," Richard said. "The team that makes the fewest mistakes will win. The road is always tough at first, but we’re preparing for the challenge from Byrd. The guys are excited to have our best player back, and we hope to come away with a win to get to the quarters.”