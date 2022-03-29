Loreauville High junior pitcher Riley Marcotte knew he had a scholarship offer on the table from the UL Ragin' Cajuns for some time.
When coach Matt Deggs made the offer official earlier this month, the southpaw promptly accepted the invitation and verbally committed to the Cajuns.
"It was only a couple of days later before I made my decision," Marcotte said of the period of time that elapsed between Deggs' official offer and his commitment.
"I called all the coaches from the other college programs that were talking to me and told them thanks for everything. Then I texted Coach Deggs and (UL pitching coach Seth) Coach Thibodeaux. They were excited. They said I made their day."
On Sunday, Marcotte watched from the stands as UL won Game 3 and the Sun Belt Conference series against a highly-ranked South Alabama squad.
"I thought it was amazing how they battled back," Marcotte said of his experience Sunday at Russo Park. "Once Carson Roccaforte hit a home run, UL had the momentum. They played solid defense behind their pitching, too."
Marcotte also enjoyed the passion shown by the UL fans, who showed up in big numbers for the series against South Alabama.
"I was absolutely impressed with the fan support," he said. "There was a nice-sized crowd, and they got into it. They pushed UL when the team needed it. That's what I like."
The University of New Orleans offered Marcotte a scholarship before his sophomore season at Loreauville, which is a perennial Class 2A powerhouse. Nunez Community College also extended an offer, and Southern Mississippi was showing significant interest in Marcotte, who tops out at 92 miles an hour with his fastball.
In the end, the close proximity of UL made a big difference with Marcotte.
"It makes it so much better with my friends and family being near," he said. "My house is only 30 minutes away, which is super convenient.
"UL likes my projectability as a player, how I'm not yet near my full potential. I have a lot of growing to do. As soon as I get on campus, I want to go out, compete and help the team out."
Marcotte has a 2-1 record this year and has only given up five hits with an 0.76 ERA in 27 innings with 56 strikeouts. His biggest focus is reducing the 19 walks he has issued.
Although he has been playing the game of baseball since the age of two and has a plethora of accomplishments under his belt, Marcotte had a surprising answer when asked about the highlights of his career.
"My highlight is being able to compete in practice and even in games when I'm not pitching, my highlight is being out there with my guys," he said. "I don't think about my best games. I don't dwell on it. I am in love with the game of baseball. I'm indebted to it. It's all I know."