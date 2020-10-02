1. Legitimate title contenders
Not that this is a new concept in these parts with Acadiana, Lafayette Christian and St. Thomas More all being reigning state champions, but the list of legitimate state championship contenders is growing in the Acadiana area. All three of those are back and loaded for more and certainly add the Carencro Golden Bears in 4A after their win at West Monroe. Notre Dame is always in that conversation as well and 2018 state champion Eunice is off to a stellar start under new head coach Andre Vige.
2. Offenses sluggish early
It’s totally expected and shouldn’t be overanalyzed. It’s been an awful offseason filled with distractions, so many offensive units experienced stretches of defensive stalemates in Friday’s opener. Take the Church Point-Kaplan game, for example. Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux said his Bears would have to lean on their defense early and that unit limited Kaplan to 98 rushing yards in a 12-0 slugfest victory on the road.
3. We’re watching you
It’s far too early to make any definite declarations just yet, but there were a handful of teams hoping and planning on making marked improvements this fall, despite all of the COVID-19 chaos. Winning the opener doesn’t yet constitute a turnaround, but several teams are on the watch list. New Iberia knocked off Westgate on Thursday to serve notice, coach Cedric Figaro’s defense had three pick-sixes in his debut as Lafayette High’s head coach and the preseason hype surrounding Cecilia’s Bulldogs is warranted so far with a 54-14 win at Crowley.