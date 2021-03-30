PRAIRIE BASSE — The Beau Chene softball team has been without four starters the past two weeks, including ace pitcher Mallory Pitre.
Those starters returned Wednesday against David Thibodaux after a quarantine, and the Lady Gators took a 3-1 victory behind a strong performance from Pitre.
Pitre ran into some trouble in the seventh inning as the Lady Bulldogs loaded the bases, but the senior worked her way out to to seal the win.
“We’ve been fighting the quarantine, contact tracing bug,” Beau Chene coach Thad Dickey said. “My pitcher and three starters came back (Tuesday), so they’ve been out for 14 days because our parish holds us out 14 days instead of 10. We’ve played four games without the starters (and) we were 3-1 without. (Pitre) was good, but she didn’t have her best stuff today. She’s rusty, but we did enough to get a win.”
Pitre threw a complete game and finished with 10 strikeouts, allowing four hits and two walks.
“She was quarantined for 14 days, which ended up being 18 days because of paperwork issues,” Dickey said. “She hadn't been on the mound in 18 days, so I expected some rust, but she’s a competitor. She’s going to find it.”
Pitre, who will will be attending Bossier Parish Community College next season, said it took a while to regain her form.
“I was a little nervous to get back into the groove of things,” Pitre said. “I think once I finally got settled in, I was better. I’m more of a strikeout pitcher than a contact pitcher. (David Thibodaux) definitely gave us a game. I think we overlooked them a little bit, but they gave us a good game.”
While the Lady Gators are nearing full strength, they’re still missing power-hitting catcher Gracie Bellard, and Dickey said he's confident the lineup will be even better once she returns.
The Lady Gators (15-1) snapped David Thibodaux's five-game winning streak.
“They are talented,” Dickey said of the Lady Bulldogs. “They’re young, but they’re very talented. We knew we were going to be in a battle. We hadn’t been on the field in a while, so it’s hard to get that routine and get the rust off if you’re not able to actually get on the field, but I’m proud of our kids. We battled, bases loaded no outs, and they didn't score, so we shut the door down. That’s a sign of growing up a little bit.”