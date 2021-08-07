St. Thomas More Cougars
WHAT WE KNOW
St. Thomas More has the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the nation in five-star LSU commitment Walker Howard, who passed for 3,369 yards last year with 39 touchdowns in 10 games.
"That's a great place to start," STM coach Jim Hightower said. "He's a great young man, a great leader."
Although the only other returning starter on offense is lineman Owen Britton. coordinator Shane Savoie is excited about his interior group.
"We have eight or nine guys in the mix," Savoie said. "Last year, we were a little undersized on the line. This time, none of the linemen will be under 200 pounds. We'll be in a better position than last year when it comes to size and overall depth."
At receiver, the Cougars are expecting big things from 6-foot-6 tight end Barron Sawyer, who will have the opportunity to catch a ton of passes after Jack Bech, Carter Arceneaux, Carter Domingue and Paxton Perret graduated.
"Obviously, we can't replace all those guys," Savoie said. "Jack was probably the first player we've ever had like that. He may be the last one we ever have who is that good, but I hope not."
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
The Cougars will also be inexperienced on defense. The group must replace nine starters, including linebacker Bryce Boullion, the program's all-time leading tackler.
"We have all new guys on the defensive line," Hightower said. "(Jacob) Stokes got some playing time last year at tackle. Holden Mathews played a lot last year at tackle. He's going to be a solid performer. He's very strong, is good with his hands, and has a low center of gravity. He's an active player."
STM will also need to replace leading rusher Tobin Thevenot.
"We're really thin at running back," Savoie said. "Jack Stefanski was injured for most of last year. He's a good athlete. Jack, Connor Stelly and Charlie Payton are projected to get a large share of carries."
HOW WE SEE IT
STM loaded up its non-district schedule with 5A quarterfinalists East St. John and Ruston, 5A runner-up Alexandria, 4A semifinalist Neville and Division I semifinalist Brother Martin. Its 5-4A slate is headlined by Westgate and state champion Carencro.
The Cougars will be hard-pressed to score 45 points per game again, but the defense has the potential to be a stringy unit. Nicholas Beckwith, Richard Seymour, Alex Fink, John Hayes Waguespack and Mathews are names to watch.
A junior safety, Beckwith has scholarship offers from Mississippi State and Virginia. He's a returning starter who will play multiple positions. Seymour is a versatile senior who was productive last year at both nose guard and inside linebacker.
Waguespack, who will replace All-Metro performer Dominic Zepherin (Yale), is expected to be the team's top cover cornerback, and Mathews is STM's strongest player with a 380-pound bench press.
"We'll have to develop an identity and play with a lot of hunger and determination to succeed," Hightower said. "The bar has been set very high for them. Now it's their time."
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Walker Howard
QB 6-2 190 Sr.
Howard continues to work hard as the nation's top rated QB shined in each category of summer testing, including a sub-4.5 40. "I believe he'll make everyone around him better," Hightower said.
Barron Sawyer
OL 6-6 210 Sr.
To help offset the loss of over 3,000 receiving yards last year, Walker Howard figures to be targeting Sawyer's prototypical size quite often. "He's going to be a force to be reckoned with," Savoie said.
Jackson Guerin
FS 6-0 155 Sr.
The Cougars' leading returning receiver, Guerin is also the team's fastest player with a 4.38 40 and a 4.12 pro shuttle. He is also near the top of the list with a 34-inch vertical.
Jack Hines
WR 5-10 165 Sr.
Prior to getting injured last season, the Cougars were going to implement five-receiver sets to get him the football. "We're going to lean on Hines as a playmaker," coach Shane Savoie said.
Jude LaSala
LB 6-3 185 Sr.
LaSala took a lot of snaps last year, including the game-clinching play in the state finals win last season. He can play strong safety or outside linebacker and leads the team with a 39-inch vertical.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Base Offense: Spread
WR Jack Hines (5-10, 165, Sr.)
WR Jackson Guerin (6-0, 155, Sr.)
WR Connor Stelly (6-0, 170, Jr.)
TE Barron Sawyer ( 6-6, 210, Sr.)
OL Owen Britton (6-0, 240, Sr.)*
OL Eddie Martina (5-10, 215, Sr.)
OL Collin Stephenson (6-2, 230, Sr.)
OL Kohl Brown (6-0, 240, Jr.)
OL Luke Lemaire (6-0, 200, Jr.)
QB Walker Howard (6-2, 190, Sr.)*
RB Jack Stefanski (5-11, 190, Sr.)
DEFENSE
Base Defense: 4-2-5
DE Channing Patin (6-1, 215, Sr.)
DT Holden Mathews (5-9, 260, Jr.)
DT Jacob Stokes (6-0, 255, Sr.)
DE Alex Bares (6-1, 235, Sr.)
LB Richard Seymour (5-10, 195, Jr.)
LB Luke Soileau (5-10, 185, Jr.)
LB Jude LaSala (6-3, 185, Sr.)
LB Alex Fink (5-10, 165, Sr.)
CB John Waguespack (5-8, 160, Sr.)
CB Reed Patin (6-0, 175, Sr.)
FS Nick Beckwith (6-3, 195, Jr.)*
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Jack Bech, Carter Arceneaux, Josh Billedeaux, Paxton Perret, Tobin Thevenot, Jack Chastant, Bryce Boullion, Dominic Zepherin, Andre LeBlanc
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Jim Hightower
Record: 335-100 at St. Thomas More (439-128-1 overall)
Assistants: Shane Savoie (offensive coordinator), Terry Tidwell (defensive coordinator), Corey Arceneaux (DT), David LeBlanc (OL), Lance Strother (WR), Nick Cortese (OLB), Ryan Frederick (DB), Jacob Rodrique (WR), Cass Hargis (RB), Dusty Collette (DB), Ray Martin (DE)
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 BROTHER MARTIN
Sept. 10 Alexandria
Sept. 17 PLAQUEMINE
Sept. 24 Neville
Oct. 1 RUSTON
Oct. 8 Westgate
Oct. 15 TEURLINGS
Oct. 22 Northside
Oct. 29 CARENCRO
Nov. 5 EAST ST. JOHN
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 9: Carencro
This matchup of defending state champions will be interesting once again and could determine who finishes undefeated and of course who claims the District 5-4A title.
2020 RESULTS
Beat Plaquemine 56-17
Beat Walker 61-7
Beat Catholic-BR 39-38
Beat Westgate 54-12
Beat Teurlings 42-19
Beat Northside 63-0
Beat Carencro 37-22
Playoffs
Beat Parkview Baptist 35-0
Beat University Lab 31-23
Beat De La Salle 35-28
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 10-0 (state champions)
2019: 11-2 (state champions)
2018: 11-2 (state runner-ups)
2017: 11-2
2016: 10-3 (state champions)