BASEBALL
Barbe 6, Comeaux 0
Lafayette High 16, Southside 6
Sulphur 4, New Iberia 2
Grand Lake 4, Rayne 3
Carencro 10, St. Thomas More 8
Teurlings 4, Vermilion Catholic 3
Westgate 5, Ellender 1
Church Point 11, Mamou 4
Iota 13, Northside Christian 0
St. Joseph’s 11, Ville Platte 7
Welsh 15, Abbeville 5
Lafayette Christian 3, Kaplan 2
Bell City 18, Lake Arthur 6
Patterson 14, West St. Mary 0
Beau Chene 4, Sacred Heart-VP 2
Kinder 15, St. Edmund 2
Vermilion Catholic 4, Hanson 1
Northside Christian 000 00 - 0 3 6
Iota 920 2x - 13 10 1
WP - Nick Duplechain (3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K), LP - Christian Myers (3 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K). Top Hitters - IOTA: Nick Duplechain (2-2, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs), Dawson Wallace (2-3, 2B, RBI), Peyton Dupuis (2-2, 2 2Bs, RBI); NC: Jagger Thibodeaux (1-2, 2B).
SCHEDULES
Wednesday’s Schedule
Welsh at Rayne, Westgate at West St. Mary, Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville, Kaplan at Lafayette Christian, Loreauville at Notre Dame, Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund.
Thursday’s Schedule
3-5A – Acadiana at Comeaux, New Iberia at Southside, Sam Houston at Sulphur.
4-4A – Eunice at North Vermilion.
5-4A – Carencro at St. Thomas More, Northside at Teurlings, Westgate at Houma Christian.
6-4A – Breaux Bridge at Opelousas, Beau Chene at Northside Christian.
5-3A – Mamou at Iota, Pine Prairie at Church Point, Northwest at Ville Platte.
6-3A – Erath at Crowley, Abbeville at Kaplan, David Thibodaux at Lacassine.
6-2A – Lafayette Christian at Westgate, Sam Houston at Lake Arthur.
7-2A – St. Edmund at Sacred Heart-VP.
8-1A – Central Catholic at Covenant Christian, Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist.
7-B – Bell City at ESA.
6-C – Beau Chene at Northside Christian.
Friday’s Schedule
Lafayette High at Barbe, Teurlings at Notre Dame, St. Martinville at Cecilia, Rayne at Iota, Pine Prairie at Oberlin, Lake Arthur at Fairview, Central Catholic at Covenant Christian, Port Barre at West Feliciana, Vermilion Catholic at Vandebilt.
Saturday’s Schedule
Comeaux at Acadiana, Barbe at Lafayette High, Southside at New Iberia, Sulphur at Sam Houston, Central Lafourche at St. Thomas More, Eunice at DeRidder, Lafayette Christian at Brusly, North Vermilion at Notre Dame, Hamilton Christian at Northside, St. Mary’s at Opelousas, Opelousas at Cecilia, Delcambre at Erath, Welsh at Port Barre, Catholic-PC at Opelousas Catholic, Westminster at Sacred Heart-VP, St. Edmund at Parkview Baptist, Vermilion Catholic at Centerville, Hanson at Highland Baptist.
SOFTBALL
Lafayette High 12, New Iberia 6
Eunice 11, Washington-Marion 1
North Vermilion 14, Cecilia 3
Ascension Episcopal 24, Rayne 19
David Thibodaux 13, Westgate 6
Kaplan 2, Beau Chene 1
Avoyelles 16, Opelousas 9
Pine Prairie 6, Church Point 0
Mamou 3, Iota 1
Ville Platte 5, St. Joseph’s 3
St. Edmund 15, Crowley 1
Delcambre 3, Erath 1
Highland Baptist 16, St. Martinville 2
Port Barre 8, Lake Arthur 1
Notre Dame 15, Loreauville 4
Jennings 14, Welsh 7
Catholic-NI 17, West St. Mary 0
Centerville 21, Jeanerette 2
Sacred Heart-VP 3, Fairview 2
Covenant Christian 6, Hanson 1
Central Catholic 11, Vermilion Catholic 0
Iota 000 100 0 - 1 9 3
Mamou 120 000 x - 3 4 0
WP - J. Fontenot (7 IP, 9 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K), LP - Emma LeJeune (6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). Top Hitters - MAM: Douget (2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs), Landreneau (1-2, 2B); IOTA: Aydah Douget (2-3, RBI), Peyton DeBose (2-3, 2B).
Notre Dame 15, Loreauville 4
Notre Dame 325 012 2 - 15 18 1
Loreauville 010 120 0 - 4 6 1
WP - Abby Gautreaux (3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K), LP - Saydi Landry (7 IP, 20 H, 12 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). Top Hitters - ND: Maci Bergeron (5-5, 2 HRs, 7 RBIs), Abigail Savoy (2-3, HR, 2 RBIs), Maddie Murrell (3-5); LOR: Kate Landry (2-3, 2 2Bs, RBI).
Delcambre 3, Erath 1
Delcambre 000 001 02 - 3 4 0
Erath 000 000 10 - 1 6 1
WP - P. Myers (8 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K), LP - A. Boutte (7.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). Top Hitters - DEL: A. Dore (1-3, 2B, RBI), M. Hyatt (1-4, 2B, RBI); ERA: K. Perro (1-3, RBI).
North Vermilion 14, Cecilia 3
North Vermilion 312 26 - 14 12 1
Cecilia 010 02 - 3 5 5
WP - Akers (5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K), LP - Gabbie Savoie (4.1 IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 5 BB, 0 K). Top Hitters - NV: Akers (3-3, 2 2Bs, 2 RBIs), Naomi (2-4, 2 RBIs), Semien (2-3, 2B), Meaux (2-4, RBI), Lopez (1-2, 2RBIs); CEC: Haley Heard (1-1, HR, 2 RBIs), Kelsie Mazerac (1-2, 2B, RBI).
SCHEDULES
Wednesday’s Schedule
Beau Chene at Acadiana, St. Thomas More at Cecilia, Breaux Bridge at Port Barre, Iota at Loreauville, Pine Prairie at Mamou, Catholic-NI at Opelousas Catholic, Anacoco at Notre Dame, Delcambre at Franklin, Northwest at Avoyelles.
Thursday’s Schedule
Sacred Heart-VP at Acadiana, Iowa at Barbe, Sam Houston at Iota, Pine Prairie at Eunice, Carencro at Opelousas Catholic, Church Point at Erath, Franklin at West St. Mary, St. Edmund at Westlake, Centerville at Highland Baptist.