CLASS 5A
Semifinals
Destrehan at Acadiana
West Monroe at Alexandria
DIVISION I
State finals (Natchitoches)
Catholic-BR vs. Byrd
CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Neville at Carencro
Warren Easton at Karr
DIVISION II
State finals (Natchitoches)
St. Thomas More vs. De La Salle
CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Madison Prep at Church Point
Lake Charles College Prep at Union Parish
DIVISION III
State finals (Natchitoches)
Lafayette Christian vs. St. Charles
CLASS 2A
Semifinals
General Trass at Many
Kinder at Mangham
DIVISION IV
State finals (Natchitoches)
Calvary Baptist vs. Ouachita Christian
CLASS 1A
Semifinals
Homer at Oak Grove
Grand Lake at East Iberville