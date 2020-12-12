ACA.acadfootball009.121320.jpg
The Rams' Samuel Kee (84) picks up yards after a completion as Acadiana High football hosts Mandeville High School in the state quarterfinals on Friday, December 11, 2020, in Scott.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

CLASS 5A

Semifinals

Destrehan at Acadiana

West Monroe at Alexandria

DIVISION I

State finals (Natchitoches)

Catholic-BR vs. Byrd

CLASS 4A

Semifinals

Neville at Carencro

Warren Easton at Karr

DIVISION II

State finals (Natchitoches)

St. Thomas More vs. De La Salle

CLASS 3A

Semifinals

Madison Prep at Church Point

Lake Charles College Prep at Union Parish

DIVISION III

State finals (Natchitoches)

Lafayette Christian vs. St. Charles

CLASS 2A

Semifinals

General Trass at Many

Kinder at Mangham

DIVISION IV

State finals (Natchitoches)

Calvary Baptist vs. Ouachita Christian

CLASS 1A

Semifinals

Homer at Oak Grove

Grand Lake at East Iberville

