On a night when the St. Martinville Tigers struggled offensively, Tanner Harrison picked up the slack in the Tigers' 61-41 Class 3A second-round basketball playoff win over Westlake.
The senior was a model of consistency, scoring at least four points in every quarter from his "point forward" position.
"It was a good performance," Tigers coach Ihmaru Jones said of Harrison. "If he gets the ball in his spot, it's very effective."
Harrison made 9 of 16 shots from the field, most coming on drives from the high post to the rim. His points were needed with the Tigers hitting only 2 of 15 3-pointers in the first half.
"Coach Jones tells Tanner every day in practice to stay right there at that spot because he's dominant at that spot," junior Harvey Broussard said. "He can handle the game there and make a difference."
Harrison said he wasn't aware if the 20 points was a season or career high.
"I don't really keep up with it," he said. "I just play basketball."
Brandon Singleton added 14 points for the No. 6 Tigers (28-6), who will travel to Monroe to face No. 3 Wossman in the quarterfinals Friday.
After going 1 for 8 from the field through the first three quarters, Broussard scored seven fourth-quarter points and blocked several shots for the Tigers, who pulled away in the final minutes after leading by eight points in the third.
Jamaal Guillory scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half before fouling out for the No. 11 Rams (22-7).
"I knew they were going to be a lot bigger than us," Rams coach Doug Morris said. "They had the size advantage. We were going to have to deal with it.
"With five minutes to go, we had to start pressing. They're so tall that they could just throw it over the top."
The Tigers will meet Wossman in the playoffs for the third straight season. In 2020, Wossman won 65-49 in the quarterfinals in Monroe. The No. 2 Wildcats lost by one point to No. 1 Bossier in the finals.
Last season, the No. 11 Tigers stunned the No. 2 Wildcats in the semifinals in the Cajundome. The Tigers finished as runner-up to No. 1 Madison Prep.
Wossman (28-6) downed No. 30 Sterlington 63-46 and No. 14 Booker T. Washington 88-60 to reach the quarterfinals.
"We're going over there with a business plan," Jones said of the quarterfinals matchup.
We have to set the tone early, play defense and make some shots to quiet their crowd.
"It's a hostile environment. They do everything they can to distract you, such as putting the band right behind your bench to blow in your ear all night. They do everything they can to get an edge."
Jones said the Tigers will have to play better defense to advance to the Top 28, which will be held in Lake Charles next week.
"We can't miss our defensive assignments against Wossman," Jones said. "Defense is our calling card.
"We know that shots come and shots go. You saw it today. We weren't making shots. That's what I try to make them understand. Shooting can come and go, so you have to make sure the defense is solid."