Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams senior running back Omiri Wiggins led his team to a 42-0 victory over the Barbe Buccaneers on Friday night.
Wiggins ran for 256 yards and three touchdowns in the dominating win that left the Rams 7-2 overall and 6-0 in District 3-5A play.
“It felt great,” Wiggins said. “It was a great senior night offensively and defensively.”
Wiggins’ said his big game would not have been possible without great blocking from his offensive line
“I would like to shout out my offensive line,” Wiggins said. “It all starts there and I am very grateful because this was the best game of my life.”
Wiggins also showed appreciation to his partners in the back field, Acadiana junior running back Keven Williams and senior running back Corey Landry.
“I also want to shout out my other running backs Keven Williams and Corey Landry,” Wiggins said. “We block for each other, we are not selfish and we love each other to the fullest.”
Acadiana head coach Matt McCullough praised Wiggins after his big night.
“He’s tremendous and he’s been tremendous for us the last couple years,” McCullough said. “Early in the year he had a little ankle thing but he’s healthy now and his last two games he’s been really really good.”
Besides Wiggins three touchdowns Friday Acadiana scored three other touchdowns one of which was run in by Williams.
“Both of them (Wiggins and Williams) were good for us last year,” McCullough said. “They are both big players for us and Kevan’s a really good player and we expect him to make big plays for us and he did that tonight.”
Acadiana freshman receiver Russell Babineaux and senior tight end Samuel Kee also had one touchdown each. McCullough acknowledged the importance of getting Babineaux involved as a freshman.
“He’s (Babineaux) been playing every snap for us,” McCullough said. “We can put him outside, we can put him in the back field. He’s ahead of where you normally see a freshman, he’s been a big player for us this year and he’ll be a big player for us down the stretch.”
Acadiana ran into a bit of penalty trouble in the first half but they were able to get it cleaned up in the second half.
“I don’t think it had anything to do with penalties in my opinion,” McCullough said. “We just missed a couple of assignments on some of the passing stuff. We didn’t change anything in the second half, we did the same thing and we didn’t get any penalties.”
Definitely Acadiana was an impenetrable wall Friday night. They were led by senior defensive end Kaden Anderson who recorded a sack in Friday’s game.
“He’s (Anderson) an extremely hard worker,” McCullough said. “He’s one of those guys that does stuff the right way and he’s one of the toughest kids I’ve ever been around. Besides that he’s just a really great football player.”
Acadiana will be on the road next week taking on the Lafayette Mighty Lions to finish their regular season.