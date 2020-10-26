While this high school football season has been challenging to say the least, we're officially halfway through the 2020 regular season. Take a look at how the top teams in the Acadiana area stack up heading into week 5.
1. Acadiana Wreckin' Rams (4-0): The Wreckin' Rams cruised to victory once again this week, as they handled Ruston 21-10 to keep their undefeated season alive. They enter the heart of district play this week with a road test against a New Iberia team that'll be hungry to get back in the win column.
2. St. Thomas More Cougars (4-0): In case anyone was doubting the Cougars being one of the top teams in the state, they've now beaten both opponents they lost to last season in Catholic of Baton Rouge and Westgate the past two weeks. The Cougars' high-powered offense is firing on all cylinders heading into this week's matchup against district rival Teurlings.
3. Carencro Bears (4-0): The Bears faced a bit of a scare against district rival Teurlings this week, but they pulled away in the second half to take a commanding 28-10 victory. The Bears have established themselves as the Cougars' biggest threat in District 5-4A, as they're doing great things on both sides of the ball.
4. Lafayette Christian Knights (2-1): The Knights were once again searching for an opponent after Lake Arthur had to cancel what was supposed to be their district opener, but they found one and easily improved to 2-1. The Knights will instead open up district play with a huge test against Notre Dame Friday in what will not only decide the district most likely, but could also decide who gets the No. 1 seed in Division III.
5. Notre Dame Pioneers (4-0): The Pios opened district play with a 41-7 victory over Welsh in which the passing game came to life, as quarterback Parker Seilhan threw four touchdowns on the night. The Pios offense is looking dangerous and will be looking for revenge against LCA after falling to the Knights last season in what ended up deciding who won the district as well as the No. 1 seed in Division III.
6. Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators (3-0): The Blue Gators look like the real deal on both sides of the ball, and they showcased that with a 45-7 victory, setting themselves up as the district favorite and could make some noise in Division III once the playoffs come around.
7. Lafayette High Mighty Lions (4-0): It appears times have changed for the better for Lafayette High football, as the Mighty Lions came away with a huge statement victory over district rival NISH in a 7-0 defensive struggle. While their offense hasn't clicked like they've liked, their dominant start on defense has first-year head coach Cedric Figaro's team in position to not only make the 5A playoffs, but to potentially make a run.
8. Church Point Bears (3-0): The Bears once again rode their running game and their defense to victory in what was a huge district win over Iota to set themselves up as the favorites in District 5-3A. Their old school football philosophy doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon as they take on another district rival this week in Northwest.
9. Vermilion Catholic Eagles (3-0): The Eagles began district play against a Hanson squad that was also undefeated coming in, but the Eagles proved they're still the class of District 8-1A after a dominant 56-8 victory. The Eagles appear poised to run the table and will be looking for redemption come playoff time after an early exit last season.
10. Eunice Bobcats (3-1): The Bobcats were put to the test this week against district rival Rayne, and they came away with a 27-20 double overtime victory behind an incredible performance from running back Deon Ardoin, who had over 250 yards on the ground. The Bobcats future schedule is murky, however, as their game was cancelled this week due to COVID-19.
Others to watch: Loreauville Tigers (4-0), Cecilia Bulldogs (3-1), New Iberia Yellow Jackets (3-1), Westgate Tigers (2-2), Rayne Wolves (2-2), Southside Sharks (2-2).