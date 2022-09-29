YOUNGSVILLE – Prior to the start of the season, the Southside Sharks’ defense was littered with question marks.
It wasn't so much a talent issue, but more a lack of seasoning.
However, four weeks into the season, the Sharks defense have proven to be anything but a weakness, playing a critical role in Southside getting of a 3-1 overall and 2-0 start in District 3-5A.
The next test is a 7 p.m. Friday showdown with Barbe's Buccaneers at St. Martinville High.
While players such as Lucas Harrington, Isiah Mouton, Bryson Jones and Derrick Collins have played exceptionally well, the Sharks’ new and unnamed defensive scheme has played a pivotal role in their success.
“Best way that I can describe the type of defense we are playing now is it is a defense that brings constant pressure,” Sharks head coach Josh Fontenot said. “It’s not a defense that brings some pressure or a lot of pressure, it is constant pressure.”
Fontenot wouldn’t disclose where found the style of play, but credited Sharks defensive coordinator Ben Mouton for bringing it to his attention.
“That’s a secret that I can’t give away,” Fontenot said with a chuckle. “We didn’t come up with this, but when we found it and started researching it, we saw that it just fit us.”
Fontenot and his staff were confident their players had the talent to be successful defensively, but the new scheme would help the Sharks excel despite their lack of size.
“We knew that we had good football players, but our lack of size was always a challenge,” Fontenot said. “Asking our kids to play a read-and-react style of defense, we felt we were putting our kids at a disadvantage. This defense we are now playing is a way for our kids to be more effective.”
The Sharks’ new system allows their defensive playmakers, to not only make plays but allows them to do so while having fun.
“This new style of play eliminates thought and limit’s reaction for our players,” Fontenot said. “Everyone has a job to do, and each player just goes out and does it. It is very sound, rule oriented and requires a lot of discipline. On the field, it may look chaotic, but that’s the point. It’s very hard to predict where our pressure is coming from.”
Defensively, Southside allowed 21 points to Notre Dame, 26 to Cecilia, 23 to Carencro and seven to New Iberia, but Fontenot said the point totals can be misleading.
“Offensively, we put the defense in some bad positions because of turnovers,” Fontenot said. “Our defense has been playing excellent. We played very well against Carencro and New Iberia. Against Cecilia, we only allowed 186 yards of total offense, but we lost five fumbles.”
Despite their early season success, Fontenot has been adamant the defense isn’t unbeatable and that the Sharks are still learning and adjusting every week.
“The defense makes people get rid of the ball quickly,” Fontenot said. “But I don’t think it is invincible or unbeatable. But when things aren’t going well in a game, teams go back to their base defense. Well, our base defense is to blitz more.”
Regardless of how things progress the rest of the season, Fontenot and the Sharks believe they have found their identity moving forward for years to come.
“In the last two years, we have changed both our offensive and defensive systems,” Fontenot said. “But it has been for the best because it has made us tougher and more physical.”