In what was the most trying high school football season ever – somehow taking place in the middle of a worldwide coronavirus pandemic not to mention a hurricane season that just wouldn’t quit – four Lafayette Parish schools somehow transformed it into one for the ages.

In a season, many thought wouldn’t even start, it incredibly ended as this area’s most accomplished campaign of all time.

For the first time in the Acadiana area, much less just Lafayette Parish, four teams brought home state football championships.

Just a year ago, Lafayette crowned three champions in Acadiana, St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian.

Instead of yielding to the countless number of land mines provided by a turbulent 2020, the Carencro Golden Bears joined the fun and made it a standard-setting number of four state championships this season.

“Yeah, it’s pretty awesome,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “You’ve got to think about it, that’s three of the biggest classifications, two of them are back-to-back and you’ve got LCA that’s won four in a row. We’ve got good football in Lafayette. That’s a pretty awesome thing for the city of Lafayette. That’s four good football teams. I’m proud of our guys and I’m proud of the rest of those teams in Lafayette.”

Ironically, the last time the state football championships were held in north Louisiana, the Acadiana area sent four representatives. It was 2005 after Hurricane Katrina eliminated the Superdome as a possibility, forcing the LHSAA to play at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.

As it turned out that season, all four local teams lost on the field against such powerhouses as West Monroe, Evangel, Bastrop and Redemptorist (although Breaux Bridge was later awarded the state title due to LHSAA sanctions placed on Bastrop).

In 2020, the COVID-19 complications in New Orleans forced the LHSAA to go to Natchitoches.

This time, however, it was Lafayette Parish supplying the powerhouse teams.

“It’s a special deal,” LCA director of football operations Trev Faulk said. “First and foremost, it shows the commitment to athletics and football in general and how big of a deal it is for the schools and the administrations here. And obviously, the time and effort by the kids and the coaching staffs that we all put into trying to do as well as we can.”

Naturally each team had its own separate story. Lafayette Christian was trying for a fourth straight state title, while St. Thomas More and Acadiana were hoping to become back-to-back champions. Carencro, meanwhile, was trying to secure its first state title since 1992.

But as the hype of the week built and each school journeyed up I-49 to Natchitoches, a unique bond began to grow.

Many referred to the Cajun contingent as “The 337” and apparently the code was ‘state champs’ this year.

“It’s a tremendous feeling of pride,” Carencro coach Tony Courville said.

Schools, football programs and fan bases that previously rooted against certain schools due to past conflicts chose to shift their focus during this unusual holiday week of football in Natchitoches.

“I think there was a little bit of Lafayette Parish pride,” Faulk said. “I think that pride overtook maybe some individual conflicts between certain schools in the past. I know I got messages from STM, from Acadiana and from Carencro all congratulating us Monday after we won and even prior to that just for making it there.

“And I texted all of those guys congratulating them as well afterwards.”

Even the former Lafayette High linebacker in Faulk didn’t keep him from rooting for the Wreckin’ Rams on Wednesday.

“I even found myself on the edge of my seat (Wednesday) night with Acadiana,” Faulk laughed. “I was like, ‘Come on now, y’all got to pull this thing out.’ That just shows you the pride in Lafayette Parish, really finding yourself pulling for the other guys.”

Behind the scenes anyway, some of that togetherness began during the crazy regular season. With games being canceled left and right, the schools were in constant communication.

Some of them were already scheduled to play each other. St. Thomas More and Carencro are in the same district, while Lafayette Christian and Acadiana were playing the second half of a two-year agreement.

As the year went on, though, LCA and Acadiana actually discussed playing a second time. St. Thomas More and LCA even talked about a potential impromptu matchup.

As even more schools around the state hang up the phone on all four of these in future scheduling negotiations, it would be refreshing if all of them play each other more often to better showcase how strong football in the Hub City really is.

“Things would have to get worked out scheduling-wise,” Faulk said. “I really can’t speak for all of us.

“I do think all of the schools would get better by playing each other as much as possible.”

Time will tell how sustainable this level of success will be.

Likewise, it’s difficult to explain the perfect storm 2020 turned out to be for these four tradition-rich programs.

Obviously it takes plenty of talent.

“I don’t know if I can really put my finger on it,” said Faulk, who helped the Knights beat St. Charles 12-7 Monday. “I know we have some guys, though. You can kind of see that during the (college) recruiting with the kids signing from this area. We definitely have a lot of talented kids.

“Still, it’s pretty crazy that four of us were able to accomplish that.”

+2 Lafayette Christian rides dominant defense to fourth straight state championship NATCHITOCHES — The Lafayette Christian Knights are known for their imposing defense, and they delivered once again in the Division III state c…

Stability in coaching staffs is another big reason.

LCA is a newer program, but all four staffs are maintained a core of coaches over the years, led by STM defensive coordinator Terry Tidwell having coached the Cougars’ defense since the school’s first football season of 1982.

The coaching staff – I’ve got a great group of coaches,” STM coach Jim Hightower said after his Cougars survived De La Salle 35-28 Monday. “We’ve been together a long time and I think their experience really showed in the ball game (Monday).

McCullough is only in his third season, but he grew up at Acadiana with his father Scott coaching there for decades and played quarterback for the Rams.

Courville is in his fourth year as Carencro’s head coach, but he was on the staff back in 1992 when the Bears won their first state title against Neville.

“I think it goes back to the players and the coaches,” Courville said. “Trust me, I’m not trying to toot my horn or anything like that, but there really are some good coaches in this area.

“To have this much talent for a parish this size, it’s mind-boggling. But I think it goes back to the school and the players and coaches involved.”

“Those seasoned staffs were critical during the constant coronavirus complications this season,” McCullough said. “I’m going to take a little break. I was worn out. I didn’t allow anybody to know that. It’s been a long year. There’s been a lot of different things we’ve had to deal with. It felt like every Wednesday or Thursday, there was some kind of issue and some kind of way to adapt that we had to.”

Ironically, heavily favored Acadiana, LCA and St. Thomas More won by a combined total of 13, while underdog Carencro knocked off four-time defending state champion Karr 35-19.

From the season-opening road win over West Monroe, Courville’s Golden Bears appeared to be on a mission his season – one that not even a late-season loss to St. Thomas More derailed.

“To take a quote from the movie ‘The A-Team’ – ‘I like it when a plan comes together’,” Courville said.

“It was a special bond. Nobody was pulling against each other. All of those things that can pull down teams, especially when you have talented players, where maybe somebody’s not getting as much attention as the other, you can have internal issues. We didn’t have that.”

It also requires dedication by each school’s administration and support systems.

Even more unique is the four champions include two private schools and two public schools.

“We’re built different,” Acadiana running back Tyvin Zeno said after the Rams survived Alexandria 35-34 Wednesday. “We’re a different breed of athletes. That’s all I’ve got to say.”