Week 7 Schedule
Thursday’s Games
Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame
Livonia at Opelousas
Friday’s Games
Acadiana at New Iberia
Barbe at Lafayette
Comeaux at Sulphur
Sam Houston at Southside
Southern Lab at Ascension Episcopal
Washington-Marion at Eunice
Rayne at North Vermilion
Teurlings at St. Thomas More
Northside at Carencro
Westgate at St. Augustine
Breaux Bridge at Peabody
Cecilia at Beau Chene
Church Point at Northwest
Ville Platte at Iota
Crowley at Abbeville
Loranger at Erath
St. Martinville at Kaplan
West St. Mary at Catholic-NI
Delcambre at Loreauville
Franklin at Jeanerette
North Central at St. Edmund
Catholic-PC at Opelousas Catholic
Sacred Heart-VP at Westminster
Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic