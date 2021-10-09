ACA.nvaesfootball001.091921.jpg

Ascension Episcopal's Austin Mills (7) tries to pull away from a North Vermilion defender during the Blue Gators' blowout win Friday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Week 7 Schedule

Thursday’s Games

Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame

Livonia at Opelousas

Friday’s Games

Acadiana at New Iberia

Barbe at Lafayette

Comeaux at Sulphur

Sam Houston at Southside

Southern Lab at Ascension Episcopal

Washington-Marion at Eunice

Rayne at North Vermilion

Teurlings at St. Thomas More

Northside at Carencro

Westgate at St. Augustine

Breaux Bridge at Peabody

Cecilia at Beau Chene

Church Point at Northwest

Ville Platte at Iota

Crowley at Abbeville

Loranger at Erath

St. Martinville at Kaplan

West St. Mary at Catholic-NI

Delcambre at Loreauville

Franklin at Jeanerette

North Central at St. Edmund

Catholic-PC at Opelousas Catholic

Sacred Heart-VP at Westminster

Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic

