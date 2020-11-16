The prep football regular season is winding down with only one week to go in the regular season, but there was a change at the top of this week's Top 10. The St. Thomas More Cougars delivered a statement victory over Carencro and vaulted to the top spot over Acadiana, who lost their first game of the season against Catholic of Baton Rouge.
1. St. Thomas More Cougars (7-0, 4-0 in district): The Cougars proved to be unstoppable after taking a commanding 37-22 victory over Carencro to take the district title. Many believed this would be the game the Cougars would finally slow down, but they proved the doubters wrong and showed that they're built to make another run at a state championship.
2. Acadiana Wreckin' Rams (5-1, 2-0 in district): The Wreckin' Rams had been holding down the No. 1 spot all season, but they fell short Saturday night against Catholic of Baton Rouge by a score of 27-21. The Rams are still a force to be reckoned with, however, and will look to get back in the win column this week against archrival Lafayette High for the district championship.
3. Carencro Bears (6-1, 2-1 in district): The Bears came up short in what was their most anticipated game of the season against St. Thomas More, as they had too many costly turnovers in the second half to keep up. The Bears are still one of the areas elite, however, and will look to get back in the win column this week against district rival Westgate.
4. Lafayette Christian Knights (5-1, 2-0 in district): The Knights have been on an incredible run as of late and delivered another blowout victory last week over Rayne. They're basically tied for third with Carencro at this point, as they've yet to be challenged since week 1 against Acadiana, and they're firing on all cylinders heading into the playoffs.
5. Notre Dame Pioneers (6-1, 2-1 in district): The Pios have been on roll since falling to LCA, as they've been executing well across the board and delivered another commanding district victory over Lake Arthur. They'll have their eyes on the playoffs in hopes of meeting the Knights again and try to get their revenge.
6. Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators (5-0, 4-0 in district): The Blue Gators' much-anticipated district championship matchup against Loreauville was cancelled after the Tigers couldn't play due to COVID-19, but they were able to get some reps in against JV Liberty Magnet. The Blue Gators have had tough breaks with scheduling, but they've executed well when given the opportunity.
7. Lafayette High Mighty Lions (5-0, 4-0 in district): The Mighty Lions found themselves without an opponent this week, but they'll be taking advantage of the extra time to prepare for Acadiana this week in their quest for an undefeated season and the district 3-5A championship.
8. Vermilion Catholic Eagles (6-0, 4-0 in district): The Eagles continue to roll and remain unbeaten on the season after another district win over Covenant Christian. The real test for the Eagles will be when the playoffs begin, as they'll be looking for redemption after an early exit last season.
9. Cecilia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-0 in district): The Bulldogs took District 6-4A in commanding fashion after crushing Livonia 60-12 to improve to 6-1 on the season and have a perfect record in district play. Their special teams unit is dangerous, and they'll look to make some noise come playoff time.
10. Church Point Bears (5-0, 2-0 in district): The Bears have had scheduling issues as far as teams on their schedule cancelling due to COVID-19, but they found a solid opponent this week in Opelousas Catholic and delivered a commanding 44-21 victory to climb back into the Top 10.
Others to watch: Eunice Bobcats (4-1, 2-0 in district), Westgate Tigers (5-2, 2-1 in district), Loreauville Tigers (6-0, 5-0 in district), New Iberia Yellow Jackets (5-2, 2-2 in district), St. Edmund Blue Jays (5-1, 2-0 in district)