LOREAUVILLE — North Vermilion coach Brett Blakey planned to throw the ball more when his Patriots took on Loreauville on Thursday night.
But the way the Patriots were running the ball, that plan went out the window.
"We thought that we were going to have to get the ball out on the edges a little more tonight to open up the running game, but the way we were running the ball, it was a beautiful thing," Blakey said after the Patriots rushed for almost 300 yards in rallying from seven points down in the fourth quarter to claim a 35-21 nondistrict win.
Led by Tucker Denais, who scored three touchdowns including two in the 21-point fourth quarter, North Vermilion rallied from a 21-14 deficit to improve to 2-2 on the season.
"It starts with the line," Denais said. "Once it gets a good push, everybody gets a good push. You put you head down as a fullback and keep running."
Denais, playing with a broken thumb that he suffered in the opener, had a touchdown run in the first quarter as North Vermilion took a 14-0 lead, then added touchdown runs on 32 and 22 yards in the fourth quarter to give the Patriots a 28-21 lead after Loreauville (2-2) took a 21-14 lead in the third quarter.
"Coming into the game I felt good, I thought that I could score three touchdowns tonight," Denais said. "Coach told us that we had to keep going. That we couldn't let up on the gas. Once we got started, we kept going and I just put my head down and ran."
Blakey was pleased not only with his fullback's performance but with all of his running backs as well as the offensive line.
"All six of the offensive linemen, including the tight end, did a great job tonight that allowed our five backs to be able to run the ball," Blakey said. "We came into the game with a plan where we thought we were going to have to throw the ball, and I think that we had four passes on the night.
"Tucker is just an old school player. Playing with a broken thumb you'd think it would bother him but it doesn't. He just runs hard every play."
The Patriots' offense needed that kind of effort.
After taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, Loreauville, behind another strong effort from Evan Simon, who finished with more than 150 yards and two scores rushing, tied the game with two touchdowns in the second quarter. The Tigers then took the lead in the third quarter.
But the game's key plays came late in the third quarter and early in the fourth. First, North Vermilion went 94 yards on a drive to tie the game at 21-all and then forced a fumble and cashed it in for a score and a 28-21 lead with eight minutes left.
"That drive was phenomenal," Blakey said. "I told our quarterback to tell the guys that we were going to drive the field and tie the game and we did.
"That really gave us the momentum and then we recover a fumble and then score off of that. Once we had the lead, I knew that we were going to win."
For Loreauville coach Terry Martin, it was a second straight disappointing loss after opening the season with two wins.
"You have to give them a lot of credit," Martin said. "They stayed patient and kept running the ball and our guys had trouble stopping it.
"We tackled better than we did last week, but they ran hard and they didn't do anything that we weren't prepared for. They kept at it, and we had trouble stopping them."