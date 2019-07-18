Scott Davis understands the confusion, or maybe complete lack of knowledge, on what is going on at Westminster Christian Academy.
“I fully believe that there are a lot of people out there that don’t adequately understand it just yet,” said Davis, the head of school at Westminster Christian. “We've tried to advertise. We’ve done all kinds of things. There’s only, of course, so much you can say in a billboard or an advertisement about all of this.”
You may know about the Westminster Christian Academy located in Opelousas. The school for grades K3-12 celebrated its 40th year in 2018. You may also know about Westminster Christian’s Lafayette campus, which is located 111 Goshen Lane. For the past 30 years, Westminster-Lafayette has been opened to grades K3-6.
But what you may not know is Westminster-Lafayette is adding an upper school starting this school year, meaning it will now offer grades 7-12.
Previously, if they didn’t continue their education at Westminster-Opelousas, most of the students who attended Westminster-Lafayette moved on to schools like St. Thomas More, Lafayette Christian, Ascension Episcopal, Comeaux and, more recently, Southside after completing the sixth grade.
So, essentially, Westminster Christian Academy will now have two high schools under one umbrella, meaning they will share resources despite having separate staffs and student bodies. As new Westminster-Lafayette athletic director Kent Gable said, it’s “two schools, one heartbeat.”
“The students will be specific to their campuses,” Davis said. “We imagine there are lots of resources we will share, just like a school district would. This is true for Lafayette Parish public schools. It’s true for a diocese. They share resources, such as a business office, facilities or a facilities crew. Those things will be beneficial to us from an economic standpoint and so forth and the sharing of knowledge and resources.”
The addition of the Westminster-Lafayette upper school was announced in September, and former Lafayette High principal Donald Thornton took over as the Westminster-Lafayette’s upper school principal in June.
Although full enrollment numbers haven’t been solidified since the addition of the Westminster-Lafayette upper school, they’re already greater than expected.
Westminster-Lafayette is set to add about 120 total students, Davis estimated, 60-70 of which will be upper-school students. Most of the incoming upper-school students will be in the seventh, eighth and ninth grades. Davis said Wesminster-Lafayette had about 310 total students last year between grades K3-6.
“Our upper-school enrollment is part of that increase but not all of it,” Davis said. “The upper-school is attracting (and keeping) a lot of kids in other grade levels too.”
Such is the case with any new school, the extracurriculars offered at Westminster-Lafayette’s upper school will be a huge part of its success. Sports, especially, will play a huge role in its future.
“We are all in,” Davis said of the importance of athletics. “We have made it of very high importance. It’s not all we do. We want to be good in theater. We want to be good in those other things too. But you’re asking about athletics. We’ve dove in the deep end.”
To that end, the upper schools at Westminster-Opelousas and Westminster-Lafayette will have separate athletic departments, in accordance with LHSAA rules.
“We will be two separate schools in the LHSAA,” said Gable, previously the offensive coordinator and boys track coach at Acadiana High. “Meaning that if a kid, say as a freshman, wants to transfer from the Lafayette campus to the Opelousas campus, he would be subject to the same eligibility requirements as somebody, say, transferring to LCA.”
Even picking a mascot name is among Westminster-Lafayette’s top priorities. Westminster-Opelousas, which competes in Class 1A, will continue to be known as the Crusaders, but its sister school will go by another nickname that’s to be determined. Gable sent out a survey to parents to narrow down a list of mascot nominees, and a student body committee will also contribute to the selection.
“We’re trying to bring in everybody together to help choose the mascot because it’s something that’s going to define us initially,” Gable said. “It’s going to be something, because we have the same name (as Westminster-Opelousas), people are going to say they’re the Crusaders, but Lafayette is whatever the mascot is. So it’s a very important decision, and we’re excited to be a part of that process.”
The goal for Westminster-Lafayette, once the upper school’s student population has increased by at least 75 students, it can join the LHSAA. Until then, Westminster-Lafayette’s athletic teams will compete in the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana, a league made up of small schools and home-schooled teams around the state. First Baptist Christian School in Lafayette is an example of an institution that plays in the ACEL.
At least at first, Gable can’t speak with much certainty about the sports that will be offered at the upper school or how many coaches he will need to hire. Numbers and interest from students will determine that. Along with Gable’s experience coaching several sports, certain faculty members at Westminster-Lafayette do have coaching experience, he said.
“Year 1 is kind of tricky,” Gable said. “I really don’t know enrollment, so I’ve been focusing a lot this summer on our lower-school athletic programs. We’re going to be bringing in flag football. Our (lower-school) soccer program, volleyball, baseball — those programs I know because I know the enrollment. Year 1 in the upper school is going to be a little more flexible (in what sports we can offer).”
Gable is hoping Westminster-Lafayette’s upper school will contain about 200 students in three or four years. Plans for new academic and athletic facilities across the street from Westminster Lafayette’s campus, including an upper-school gym, weight room and practice football field, are already underway, Gable said.
“You see schools in this area, like Ascension, that have grown rather quickly and have done a great job athletically, that are able to combine academics and athletics,” Gable said. “That’s our goal — to be exceptional in both ways — along with that biblical foundation. But, yes, our goal is to be able to compete at the (Class) 1A, 2A level. It’s just going to take some time.”