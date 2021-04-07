BASEBALL
Eunice 19, Beau Chene 2
Highland Baptist 9, Loreauville 8
Lake Arthur 5, Crowley 3
Ascension Episcopal 5, Newman 2
North Vermilion 11, Washington-Marion 0
Barbe 12, Acadiana 2
Loreauville 27, West St. Mary 5
Iota 14, Pine Prairie 0
Crowley 5, Kaplan 4
Catholic-NI 4, Houma Christian 2
Southside 3, Comeaux 2
Sulphur 5, Lafayette 4
Sam Houston 11, New Iberia 4
Rayne 16, LaGrange 0
Opelousas Catholic 5, Carencro 4
St. Thomas More 5, Teurlings 4
Westgate 9, Morgan City 4
Breaux Bridge 8, Cecilia 2
Pine Prairie 12, Mamou 2
Vermilion Catholic 20, St, Martinville 6
Lafayette Christian 11, Lake Arthur 1
Notre Dame 7, Welsh 1
Sacred Heart-VP 16, Port Barre 0
Ascension Episcopal 20, Franklin 0
Catholic-NI 17, West St. Mary 1
Vermilion Catholic 11, St. Edmund 4
Hackberry 6, Northside Christian 5
SCHEDULES
Wednesday’s Games
Westgate at Delcambre, Southside at Opelousas Catholic, Iowa at Iota, Mamou at Welsh, Lafayette Christian at St. Edmund, Westminster at Breaux Bridge, Catholic-NI at West St. Mary, ESA at Centerville.
Thursday’s Games
Barbe at Acadiana, Southside at Comeaux, Sulphur at Lafayette High, Sam Houston at New Iberia, LaGrange at Rayne, Teurlings at St. Thomas More, Cecilia at Breaux Bridge, Church Point at Mamou, Iota at Northwest, Abbeville at David Thibodaux, Crowley at Plaquemine, St. Martinville at Erath, Crowley at Kaplan, Notre Dame at Lafayette Christian, Port Barre at Highland Baptist, Loreauville at Ascension Episcopal, Houma Christian at Catholic-NI, West St. Mary at Delcambre, Franklin at Houma Christian, Port Barre at Highland Baptist.
Friday’s Games
Rayne at Carencro, Pine Prairie at Bunkie, Peabody at Opelousas, Avoyelles at Abbeville, Vermilion Catholic at Opelousas Catholic, Lake Arthur at ESA, Delcambre at Catholic-NI, Notre Dame at Tioga, Rosepine at St. Edmund, Welsh at Singer, Iowa at Westminster, Highland Baptist at Grand Lake, Starks at Northside Christian.
Saturday’s Games
Acadiana at Sam Houston, Barbe at Comeaux, Southside at Lafayette High, Sulphur at New Iberia, Eunice at Plaquemine, Lafayette Christian at Parkview Baptist, Ascension Episcopal at North Vermilion, Salmen at Carencro, Vermilion Catholic at Teurlings, Opelousas Catholic at Beau Chene, Northwest at Ville Platte, Erath at Berwick, Crowley at Mamou, Sacred Heart-VP at Merryville, Hanson at Catholic-NI, Delcambre at Catholic-NI, Westminster at St. John, Kaplan at Highland Baptist, Kinder at St. Edmund.
SOFTBALL
Delcambre 15, St. Martinville 5
Notre Dame 11, St. Edmund 0
Loreauville 13, Catholic-NI 6
Teurlings 18, Cecilia 3
Loreauville 14, Ascension Episcopal 7
Delcambre 18, West St. Mary 5
Pine Prairie 7, Iota 5
Notre Dame 15, Welsh 0
Acadiana 15, Southside 5
Sulphur 14, Lafayette 4
Southside 20, New Iberia 5
Eunice 7, North Vermilion 6
St. Thomas More 15, Kaplan 13
Beau Chene 3, Hahnville 1
Breaux Bridge 20, Vermilion Catholic 10
Church Point 6, Ville Platte 0
Church Point 1, Mamou 0
Port Barre 10, Crowley 0
Erath 9, Patterson 8
Lafayette Christian 17, Lake Arthur 5
Houma Christian 25, Franklin 0
Sacred Heart-VP 15, Westminster 4
Centerville 7, Vermilion Catholic 3
Highland Baptist 10, Hanson 4
Northside Christian 17, South Cameron 0
SCHEDULES
Wednesday’s Games
Sulphur at New Iberia, Huntington at Northside, Terrebonne at Westgate, Breaux Bridge at Crowley, Welsh at Port Barre, Delcambre at David Thibodaux, Peabody at Opelousas, Catholic-NI at Ascension Episcopal, False River at Pine Prairie, Lafayette Christian at Lake Arthur, Catholic-PC at St. Edmund, Loreauville at West St. Mary
Thursday’s Games
Acadiana at Sulphur, Southside at Barbe, Sam Houston at Lafayette High, Eunice at LaGrange, North Vermilion at Catholic-NI, Washington-Marion at Rayne, Carencro at Westgate, Teurlings at Live Oak, Hanson at Beau Chene, Vermilion Catholic at Cecilia, Mamou at Church Point, Northwest at Iota, Ville Platte at Pine Prairie, Kaplan at Crowley, West St. Mary at Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre at Houma Christian, Opelousas Catholic at Westminster Christian, Northside Christian at Starks.