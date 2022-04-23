BOONE, N.C. The last leg of UL’s five-state spring break road trip has proven to be the most challenging of the entire venture.
One week after sweeping first-place South Alabama t11o open the trip, the Ragin’ Cajuns struggled to score many run at Appalachian State.
Until the top of the seventh of game two Saturday, that is.
Sophie Piskos highlighted the six-run frame with a grand slam to break the deadlock for an 8-2 win over the Mountaineers.
The win followed Friday’s 4-1 loss in game one and allow UL to remain atop the Sun Belt standings at 33-11 overall and 16-4 in league play.
The Cajuns are now 7-1 on the road trip with game three of the weekend series scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday. UL carries a streak of 70 consecutive series wins in Sun Belt play into Sunday's finale.
The sixth-run inning began with singles from Ari Quinones and Alexa Langeliers. Kayla Falterman and Stormy Kotzelnick both got runs home with fielder’s choice ground balls for a 4-2 lead. After a walk to Karly Heath, Piskos connected on the grand slam for some much-needed breathing room.
UL actually led 2-0 after a Langeliers RBI single in the second inning and a Heath solo home run in the sixth.
The only dent in Meghan Schorman’s complete-game performance in the circle was a two-run, game-tying home run by Kayt Houston in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Schorman allowed those two runs on seven hits, no walks and 12 strikeouts to improve to 10-4 on the season.
It was the second big strikeout effort by UL pitching in the series. After starter Sam Landry allowed three runs in 0.2 innings in Friday’s opener, Kandra Lamb kept the Cajuns close by allowing one run on three hits with one walk and 14 strikeouts in 5.1 innings of relief.
But after only getting four hits in Friday’s loss, the Cajuns posted 11 hits in the eight-run effort to even the series in game two.