SULPHUR — Lightning struck awfully close to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball tournament Thursday afternoon. Instead of waiting another day, the LHSAA will wait three days to resume play.
The LHSAA is set to complete the rest of its four-day tournament Sunday through Tuesday at McMurry Park. One lightning strike split a tree open within the confines of McMurry on Thursday afternoon as play stopped for a second time.
The statement released to schools and the media by the LHSAA stated, “Due to severe weather conditions predicted by the National Weather Service for Friday and Saturday in Sulphur and surrounding areas, the Baseball State Tournament will resume Sunday, May 12. Games that were started Thursday will be resumed from the point of suspension of the game.
"The decision made for these updated brackets were made for extenuated circumstances with consideration for the safety, travel and accommodations of participants, officials, volunteers and spectators.”
Three semifinals that began Thursday morning will resume Sunday — Grand Lake vs. Kentwood in Class 1A (10 a.m.), Berwick vs. Sterlington in 3A (10:30 a.m.) and Tioga vs. Benton in 4A (11 a.m.).
Here is a complete schedule:
Sunday’s semifinals
Games to be completed
Class 1A: Grand Lake vs. Kentwood, 10 a.m. on field 37
Class 3A: Sterlington vs. Berwick, 10:30 a.m. field 40
Class 4A: Tioga vs. Benton, 11 a.m. field 41
Other semifinals
Class 1A: Oberlin vs. Merryville, noon field 37
Class 3A: South Beauregard vs. Iowa, 12:30 p.m. field 40
Class 4A: Lakeshore vs. Breaux Brudge, 1 p.m. field 41
Division II: University vs. Parkvuew Baptist, 3 p.m. Field 37
Division I: Catholic vs. Rummel, 3:30 p.m. field 40
Class 5A: Barbe vs. West Monroe, 4 p.m. field 41
Division II: St. Charles Catholic vs. St. Thomas More, 6 p.m. field 37
Division I: St. Paul’s vs. Brother Martin, 6:30 p.m. field 40
Class 5A: Parkway vs. Sam Houston, 7 p.m. field 41
Monday’s finals
Class C: Summerfield vs. Simpson, 11:30 a.m. field 40
Division V: Runnels vs. Northside Christian, noon field 41
Division IV: Opelousas Catholic vs. Ouachita Christian, 2:30 p.m. field 40
Division III: Calvary Baptist vs. Ascension Episcopal, 3 p.m. field 41
Class B: Pitkin vs. Converse, 5:30 p.m. field 40
Class 2A: Kinder vs. Doyle, 6 p.m. field 41
Tuesday’s finals
Class 1A: 11:30 a.m. field 40
Division II: noon, field 41
Class 3A: 2:30 p.m. field 40
Division I: 3 p.m., field 41
Class 4A: 5:30 p.m, field 40
Class 5A: 6 p.m., field 41