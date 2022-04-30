Although the Opelousas Catholic softball team didn't achieve its goal of winning a state title when the Vikings lost 8-4 to Calvary Baptist in the Division IV championship in Broussard on Saturday, coach William Pitre's team made history.
'It didn't end up the way we wanted, but when we wake up (Sunday) morning, we'll realize that we're the greatest team in (Opelousas Catholic) softball history," Pitre said. "(Opelousas Catholic) had never made it to the finals, and I'm pretty sure we have the most wins in school history."
The top-seeded Vikings finished 28-6 and advanced to the final for the first time. The 2013 team reached the semifinals.
The Vikings fell behind No. 2 Calvary Baptist 6-0 on Saturday but rallied in the third inning behind back-to-back home runs by Grace Luna and Kaydence Faul.
The Vikings scored a run in both the fifth and sixth innings with six players each getting a hit. Faul had two RBIs. Leadoff hitter Madison Gussman had a hit, scored a run and stole a base, while clean-up hitter Alexis Lafleur had a hit and an RBI.
Brooklyn Gerald and Hallie Lavergne had the hits to back pitchers Ashley Little and Faul in a 1-0 Vikings win in Friday's semifinal.
"We kept playing. We responded great," Pitre said of the rally. "The team didn't let it get them down. They kept playing the game, which is all you can ask for as a coach. It would have been real easy to shut it down, but we kept playing and that's all that matters."
Little lasted 1⅔ innings against Calvary Baptist with Faul throwing 5⅓ innings in relief and allowing two earned runs.
"Ashely didn't have her best stuff today," Pitre said. "She was probably a little tired with the adrenaline from Friday night lingering.
"Faul came in today and did what she did all year. She pitched a hell of a game. Ashley pitched probably 60% of our innings this year, but we didn't have a 1-2 pitching combo. It was more like 1 and 1-A."