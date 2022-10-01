The Carencro Golden Bears improved to 4-1 Friday night after their 51-34 shootout win over New Iberia.
While he'll certainly take the win, Carencro coach Tony Courville needs to see improvement from his team, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, if the Bears are going to make an impact in the playoffs down the road.
“We got exposed by some things and you know we got some youth," said Courville, who will next play Lafayette High at nearby Lafayette Christian. "(Our defense] has got some youth. We were saying so we still gonna continue to work with these guys."
New Iberia scored on the last play of the first half and on the first drive of the second half to make the score 28-21.
Carencro then traded scores until the CHS defense was able to make a stop in the fourth quarter. The Bears scored on the ensuing drive to make the score 51-28 with 6:12 remaining in the game.
“We got to get back to work and we got a lot of big tests ahead of us, you know Lafayette High had got us last year," Carencro defensive coordinator Mikey Courville said. "They got a very good quarterback and a good scheme and if we’re not ready to go it can be bad for us,” Mikey Courville said.
Carencro's defense gave up 317 yards of total offense to NISH which was their highest offensive production this season.
“I think they’re taking it to heart and taking it personal, which is what we want,” Mikey Courville said.
Meanwhile, Carencro's offense efficient running the ball with three rushers carrying the load.
Quarterback Chantz Ceasar ran for 134 yards on 17 attempts, running back Kennon Ryan ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 17 attempts and running back Cashmire Batiste added 101 yards on six attempts.
Ceasar had two rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown to Cameron Cyprien, and two rushing two-point conversions, but he still saw opportunities for improvement in the Bears’ passing game.
“I think the passing game we have to be more crisp in the passing game," Chantz said. "I mean we could complete more passes, especially open passes, especially open passes and better throws. We can catch the ball more and protect better, I think, but once we get this passing game running we’re going to be a good team."