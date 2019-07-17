There was nothing flashy about Adam Bob during his high school playing days.
He didn’t have a huge ego that so often surrounds elite athletes.
In fact, his name most likely contained the fewest letters of any great player who ever stood out on the football field in the Acadiana area.
But there wasn’t anything common about the former Northside High School all-state linebacker, who died Tuesday at his home in Texas. Funeral arrangements will he conducted in the Dallas area, but were undetermined as of Wednesday.
His legacy remains larger than life among Vikings alumni.
His senior season is still legendary in Lafayette Parish.
He was clearly the best player on the talented 1984 Northside Vikings squad, which may have delivered the best single-game performance in the history of Acadiana area high school football.
In the Class 3A state quarterfinals, coach Doug Duhon’s Vikings traveled to meet defending state champion Lutcher and soundly thrashed the Bulldogs 74-21.
“We still talk about him all the time,” said Rick Vicknair, who was Northside’s defensive coordinator in that era. “He was probably the closest thing I ever had to an athlete. I’d have to throw (MMA fighter) Daniel Cormier in there right now too.
“He’s the only one that went to a major college in all the time I was at Northside.”
Not only was Bob an incredible high school football player, but he was also a quick study in wrestling — also coached by Vicknair.
“He beat a three-time state champion from New Orleans to win the state championship,” Vicknair said. “He was big, he was strong, he was quick, he wanted to learn and he was hungry. Whatever he did in the weight room or after school, he was there. He never missed.”
As Vicknair remembers it, it was that hunger deep inside of Bob that caused coach Lynn Amedee to recruit Bob to Texas A&M after his career at Northside and eventually played in the NFL with the New York Jets.
“He was hungry and he was humble,” Vicknair said of Bob, who was the Cotton Bowl MVP in a 35-10 win over Notre Dame in 1988. “I don’t know if he had something to prove, but he had something to prove.”
Bob must have shocked all of Northside’s opponents his senior season. As a junior, he was a 177-pound defensive lineman for the Vikings. After hitting the weight room hard in the offseason, Bob played linebacker as a senior at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds.
“We had a real good football team that year,” said Hall of Fame St. Martinville coach Carroll Delahoussaye. “We won the state championship. But we didn’t beat them. That’ll tell you something about how good they were. The thing that was intimidating back then was his size. You didn’t see linebackers that big back then.”
Bob’s Vikings knocked off St. Martinville 19-7 during the regular season, but then lost to Washington-Marion in the semifinals the week after that spectacular win over Lutcher. Delahoussaye’s Tigers then beat Washington-Marion in the state finals.
“(Bob) played hard now,” Delahoussaye said. “I can tell you that. That was one of the most physical football games we ever played. I was happy as a lark when they lost in the playoffs, I’ll tell you that.”
Ranking players historically is difficult for any coach, but Bob was certainly on a short list of all-time greats.
“We couldn’t block him,” Delahoussaye said. “I hate to say the best, but he is in the top two or three linebackers we ever played against, if he’s not No. 1.
“I remember we used that name for a long time. If you referred to a linebacker, it would be Adam Bob. That‘s the way it was. He was outstanding. He was a linebacker you never forget.”
That’s music to the ears of former Northside teammate Kenneth Boudreaux, now a Lafayette city-parish councilman.
“Over the years, I never felt that he got the level of recognition that he truly deserved,” Boudreaux said. “Because Northside kind of came out of nowhere, because we didn’t win the state title, and then we had those two in such close proximity in (Leroy) Etienne go to Nebraska and (Cedric) Figaro go to Notre Dame, Bob wasn’t on a lot of people’s radars.
“Because of those factors, to me he didn’t get a whole lot of recognition over the years as far as his rightful place in the history of high school football in this area.”
Boudreaux, who was a junior on that infamous 1984 club, lived a block away from Bob growing up and knew firsthand the mental side to Bob’s success.
“I remember he and I while waiting for the school bus used to get in the grass median right outside our property and practiced our steps,” Boudreaux said. “Bob was a great student of the game. He was always willing to learn and study.”
Occasionally, others would challenge the humble Bob, but few succeeded winning the battle.
“He didn’t talk a whole lot,” Boudreaux remembered. “If he’d get called out or if someone made a comment, he’d just chuckle in a way that told you, ‘I’m going to let my play on the field speak for me.’ He wasn’t a big trash talker. He was very humble. As a person early on, he was kind of shy early on until he broke out of that with his success in sports.”
Boudreaux said Bob was motivated to succeed by a mission many around him never knew.
"He had a very humble upbringing, facing many challenges within his family," he said. "Their needs were great. Adam was a guy who aspired to make it so big that he could take care of all the needs of his family."