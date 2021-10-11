RAYNE — Rayne coach Kaine Guidry knew his Wolves had talented football players, but he also knew that talent would be extremely young and inexperienced.
Especially at key positions.
The Wolves started 0-3 start after playing Avoyelles, Cecilia, and Church Point, who sport a combined 16-2 record this season.
“Going into the year, I looked at our schedule and knew the three teams we were going to play to start the team were quality teams,” Guidry said. “I also knew we would be fairly young, especially on offense. But we knew it was going to come along and that we just had to ride out the storm.”
The Wolves then responded with three consecutive wins to get to .500, including a 20-14 win over Eunice last week to open District 4-4A play.
Now, the Wolves will look to extend their winning streak to four games when they travel to face North Vermilion at 7 p.m. Friday in a pivotal District 4-4A matchup.
Guidry credited the growth of the players and the hard work of his coaching staff in the Wolves' turnaround.
“Starting out 0-3 didn’t feel good,” Guidry said. “Generationally speaking, it is easy to lose kids when you’re not winning. Kids want to see results now. But I must admit, I never saw one player waver during that stretch. They trusted the process and continued to do the little things.”
Quarterback Dylan Judice (39-74-5, 790 yards, 11 touchdowns) is coming off a 216-yard passing effort against Eunice. His top targets are Bleyton Young (12-243, three TDs) and Kylin Wheeler (7-265, four TDs). Darian Chevalier (66-381, three TDs) leads the Wolves on the ground.
North Vermilion (1-5, 1-0) has started slow also, but they opened district with an impressive 42-14 win over LaGrange.
“North Vermilion is a very good team,” Guidry said. “They are a bit undersized, but they play hard, physical and they are coached well. Offensively, they are throwing it more than running it. They have a quarterback who can really throw. It’s going to be a good game.”
Despite the Patriots’ record, Guidry said it is essential the Wolves do not get caught overlooking North Vermilion.
“The way we prevent overlooking them is by constantly communicating to our players and drilling it into their heads that if we don’t show up and play, this team can beat you,” Guidry said. “The biggest key for us is making sure our entire focus is on North Vermilion and not be distracted by other things.”
What concerns Guidry is how similar this season looks to the 2019 season when the Wolves started slow, regrouped to to 3-2 before being blanked 27-0 by North Vermilion.
The Patriots got three touchdown passes from Logan Thompson in last week's win over LaGrange. His top targets are Jag Broussard (13-198, one TD) and Ethan Guidry (14-155, three TDs). Benny Freeman (85-522, four TDs) is the Patriots' top rushing threat.
“The Rice Festival is this weekend and two years ago we got beat by North Vermilion the same weekend as the festival was being held,” Guidry said. “We lost the first game of the season that year in the last seconds just like we did this year against Avoyelles. Then we won a couple of games including beating Eunice before losing to North Vermilion. It was just eerily similar to that season.”
With his young players maturing, Guidry said he is hopeful the Wolves will be focused and continue their winning ways against the Patriots.
“Look, if we played Eunice a few weeks ago, I don’t think we win,” Guidry said. “But we have shown an ability to handle adversity of late. I feel like we are better now at the mental side of things than we were in the early part of the season.”