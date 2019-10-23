“One game at a time” is common coach speak, but in the mind of Southside football coach Josh Fontenot, it was the only way to operate entering the 2019 season.
After all, before Sept. 6, the Sharks had never played a varsity game that counted for anything more than pride.
So all season, even knowing Southside would enter the LHSAA as Class 5A team and compete in the always-challenging District 3-5A, Fontenot kept the focus on the task at hand. That didn’t change after the Sharks impressed onlookers in a hard-fought loss to defending Division III champion Notre Dame in the Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree in late August.
There’s been no talk of district play and certainly no talk of a playoff appearance, even if that seemed unlikely for a first-year 5A team.
While the Sharks (4-3, 1-3) may not be in contention for a district championships as they enter Thursday’s Week 8 tilt with Lafayette, which will be played at Teurlings Catholic, a postseason berth is actually in sight for Southside.
Believe it or not, the Sharks would be comfortably in the playoffs if the season ended today, sitting at No. 24 in the LHSAA’s latest Class 5A power ratings. Southside’s nondistrict victories against Church Point and Franklin, both of which already have four wins, have helped their postseason cause.
“I can understand how it seemed a little unrealistic or a little far fetched from the beginning,” Fontenot said. “But once again, we never talked about it. At the beginning of the season, we talked about Northside. When that game was over, we talked about Church Point. We really try to do that.
“You know in the back of your mind you want to make the playoffs. Heck, you know want to win district; you know you want to win state. You prepare yourself to give yourself a chance to do those things. But without winning Week 1 or without winning Week 8 against Lafayette High, none of that’s possible. We try to just stay focused on what’s in front of us.”
Meanwhile, the Lions (4-3, 1-3) are current on the outside looking in with three games to play, ranking 38th in the most recent power rating. The Lions started the season 4-1 for the first time since 2014 — all of which were played at home — but have dropped road games to New Iberia and Barbe the last two weeks.
Lafayette, which has not made the playoffs since 2012, also didn’t receive as many points from their nondistrict victories as Southside did because the Lions’ opponents haven’t won as many games.
“When you get to the end of the year and you start looking at where you could have been, you go back and look at certain games,” said Lafayette coach Rob Pool. “Every game ends up being big because if you would have won this one or lost this one, it would have changed the complexion of where you finished.
“I felt like that about the Sulphur game. Thank God we found a way to win that. Some of other ones we lost, you feel like if you would have done some things different maybe you could have a different result.”
After the Sharks, Lafayette closes district play with Sam Houston and Acadiana, which are currently the top two teams in the district standings. Southside finishes up with Comeaux and New Iberia.
But much like Southside, Lafayette’s motto all season has ‘be 1-0,’ which is both a symbolic and practical goal. So Pool’s focus isn’t moving beyond the matchup with the Sharks, especially since a victory Thursday would give them an extremely-valuable fifth win.
“Once you get into district, it’s all about winning games because (every league member) is going to get the same points for the teams you play because everybody plays the same teams,” Pool said. “So I think you got to win at least five (total games). We need to win this one for sure, but you got three games left. So after (this week) we move on and try to figure out how to win the next one.”
Aside from the playoff implications, Fontenot is embracing this matchup because it’s only the second time his team will have played a district team from the area.
“It’s a pride thing,” Fontenot said. “These kids all know each other.”
Two of the best quarterback in the area square off Thursday, as well. Southside’s Dillon Monette currently ranks second in the Acadiana area in passing yards, having completed 117 of his 202 throws for 1918 yards and 20 touchdowns. Lafayette’s Xan Saunier ranks ninth locally in passing yards, connecting on 77 of his 135 tosses for 1117 yards and six scores.
“I think it’s a pretty evenly-matched game,” Fontenot said. “So for us to look past anything other than Lafayette High would be wrong.”
GAME OF THE WEEK
Lafayette at Southside
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Thursday at Teurlings Catholic’s Rebel Stadium
Radio: 97.7-FM (Lafayette); 107.1-FM (Southside)
Records: Lafayette 4-3, 1-3; Southside 4-3, 1-3
Series history: First meeting
Last game: Lafayette lost to Barbe 40-19; Southside lost to Sam Houston 66-43
Players to watch: LAFAYETTE — QB Xan Saunier (6-0, 190, Jr.), RB Jason Sam (5-5, 135, Sr.), RB Derezz Landry (5-8, 160, Sr.), WR Kavon Valliere (5-8, 150, Sr.), DE Micah Williams (6-3, 190, Sr.), LB Oliver Craddock (6-0, 215, Jr.), SS Simeon Jones (6-0, 180, Jr.). SOUTHSIDE — QB Dillion Monette (5-11, 165, Jr.), RB Cedric McDonald (5-8, 190, Jr.), TE Connor Venetis (6-3, 230, Sr.), WR Rhett Pelloquin (6-1, 170, Sr.), WR Jack Pruitt (5-10, 175, Sr.), WR Joe Kreamer (5-8, 150, Sr.), LB Culley Holden (5-10, 170, Jr.).