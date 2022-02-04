Three years ago, Southside head coach Brad Boyd began his quest to capture the eyes of the powers that be within the Louisiana High School Athletic Association by launching a high school basketball event in hopes of helping woo the Top 28 back to the Cajundome.
And while having the Top 28 for both select and non-select schools return to Lafayette remains a dream of his, Boyd’s motivating factors behind his Cajundome Classic has now taken on a greater purpose - provide kids with an unforgettable experience of playing in “a big arena.”
“I was hoping to pique the interest of the LHSAA to bring back the Top 28,” Boyd said. “I was hoping they’d see if a regular Joe can throw something like this in the Cajundome that they would want too as well. We have the select boys basketball back at the dome and that’s good. That was the main idea.
“But it has been a success for the simple reason that kids are getting an opportunity to play in the Cajundome,” Boyd continued. “A team may never make it to the Top 28, or a referee may never get to call a big game in a big arena. This event gives them a chance to do so.”
On Saturday, the third annual Cajundome Classic will be held and will feature Acadiana area boys basketball programs Southside, Northside, St. Thomas More, Beau Chene and New Iberia and one girls team Lafayette High.
The other two programs participating in the event are Catholic High of Baton Rouge boys’ and Beaumont United girls.
“Our goal is to do this every year as long as we can keep it rolling,” Boyd said. “We’re hoping to increase it to five games next year, so that we can continue to give more and more people a chance to play in the Cajundome.
Fans will have the opportunity to watch five games for $15 beginning at 2 p.m. with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns’ women (12-5, 4-3 SBC) playing host to Arkansas State (10-11, 3-5), followed by a girls basketball game between Lafayette High (23-4) and Beaumont United, which is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
That game will be followed by three boys’ basketball games between St. Thomas More (23-5) and Catholic High-B.R. (18-9) at 5:20 p.m., New Iberia (20-6) and Beau Chene (21-5) at 6:40 p.m. and Northside (14-11) versus Southside (20-7) at 8 p.m.
“It's hard to beat that price, especially this day in time,” Boyd said. “So far, the ticket sales have been going good. I expect that we will have more than a 1,000 people in attendance."
At halftime of the Northside and Southside game, two middle school teams – Fatima and Scott – will play a 10-minute running time game.
“We have invited two junior high teams to play because we want to give them an opportunity to play in the Cajundome,” Boyd said. “There is nothing like playing in the Cajundome and we hope that experience makes them dream of not only playing Division I basketball, but hopefully want to play for the Cajuns.”
Cajundome Classic
(Saturday in Cajundome)
4 p.m. - Lafayette High vs. Beaumont-United (girls)
5:20 p.m. - St. Thomas More vs. Catholic-BR (boys)
6:40 p.m. - New Iberia vs. Beau Chene (boys)
8 p.m. - Northside vs. Southside (boys)