Catholic High's Tray Henry tries to avoid Ascension Episcopal defenders during the Panthers' district road win over the Blue Gators on Friday.

 Buddy Delahoussaye
PASSING LEADERSCompletionsAttemptsInterceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More1642565216123
Dillon Monette, Southside1172026191820
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic1161712174513
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge951773166216
Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic811527157322
Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic1112138144010
Brennon Landry, Westgate801283116012
Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist120203711328
Xan Saunier, Lafayette77135611176
Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal521121105412
Marquis Garrett, Crowley578448789
Luke LeBlanc, Erath72139386010
Zy Alexander, Loreauville336017958
Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville449777436
Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian397107236
Alex Soileau, Cecilia468146746
Montaze Sam, Northwest4911626688
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia386436458
Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame3351357811
Tre' Harris, Comeaux305405514
RUSHING LEADERSAttemptsYardsTouchdowns
Luke Doucet, Iota119122014
CJ Thibodeaux, Notre Dame134107012
Danarious Journet, Cecilia13598112
Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia10794810
Kendrell Williams, Carencro11094114
Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund1108568
Rodney Dupuis, Church Point1028538
Obadiah Butler, Crowley10280610
Dillan Monette, Acadiana8276316
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia7170813
Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge13167210
Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian8065712
Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia1036317
Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal796316
Jax Thibodeaux, Erath1286205
Traylon Prejean, Carencro596139
Lucky Brooks, Acadiana925849
Parker Nunez, Delcambre775664
Kendrick Baudoin, North Vermilion1035647
Cade Lyons, Westminster Christian665633
Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion1225436
Derezz Landry, Lafayette755439
Tobin Thevenot, St. Thomas More845273
Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist7847311
Tyvin Zeno, Acadiana674458
RECEIVING LEADERSReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge3497111
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More5884211
Rhett Pelloquin, Southside468378
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic2470412
Jack Pruitt, Southside376599
Malik Nabers, Comeaux306487
Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian264705
Kayshon Boutte, Westgate294356
Coleman Bond, Teurlings Catholic213801
Obadiah Butler, Crowley283733
Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More283694
Colton Punch, Erath193605
Kavon Valliere, Lafayette153543
Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic233474
Ronal Patin, Opelousas Catholic243474
Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension Episcopal133385
Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic133263
Ethan Laing, Lafayette Christian153253
Traelyn Cooper, Eunice173172
Julien Guy, Teurlings Catholic193133
Logan Overton, Ascension Episcopal143074
Tyrone Charlot, Iota182913
Logan Girouard, Loreauville102843
Cade Theriot, Opelousas Catholic152804
Makholven Sonn, Westgate212762
