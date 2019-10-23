|PASSING LEADERS
|Completions
|Attempts
|Interceptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More
|164
|256
|5
|2161
|23
|Dillon Monette, Southside
|117
|202
|6
|1918
|20
|Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
|116
|171
|2
|1745
|13
|Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge
|95
|177
|3
|1662
|16
|Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic
|81
|152
|7
|1573
|22
|Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic
|111
|213
|8
|1440
|10
|Brennon Landry, Westgate
|80
|128
|3
|1160
|12
|Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist
|120
|203
|7
|1132
|8
|Xan Saunier, Lafayette
|77
|135
|6
|1117
|6
|Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal
|52
|112
|1
|1054
|12
|Marquis Garrett, Crowley
|57
|84
|4
|878
|9
|Luke LeBlanc, Erath
|72
|139
|3
|860
|10
|Zy Alexander, Loreauville
|33
|60
|1
|795
|8
|Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville
|44
|97
|7
|743
|6
|Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian
|39
|71
|0
|723
|6
|Alex Soileau, Cecilia
|46
|81
|4
|674
|6
|Montaze Sam, Northwest
|49
|116
|2
|668
|8
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|38
|64
|3
|645
|8
|Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame
|33
|51
|3
|578
|11
|Tre' Harris, Comeaux
|30
|54
|0
|551
|4
|RUSHING LEADERS
|Attempts
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Luke Doucet, Iota
|119
|1220
|14
|CJ Thibodeaux, Notre Dame
|134
|1070
|12
|Danarious Journet, Cecilia
|135
|981
|12
|Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia
|107
|948
|10
|Kendrell Williams, Carencro
|110
|941
|14
|Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund
|110
|856
|8
|Rodney Dupuis, Church Point
|102
|853
|8
|Obadiah Butler, Crowley
|102
|806
|10
|Dillan Monette, Acadiana
|82
|763
|16
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|71
|708
|13
|Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge
|131
|672
|10
|Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian
|80
|657
|12
|Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia
|103
|631
|7
|Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal
|79
|631
|6
|Jax Thibodeaux, Erath
|128
|620
|5
|Traylon Prejean, Carencro
|59
|613
|9
|Lucky Brooks, Acadiana
|92
|584
|9
|Parker Nunez, Delcambre
|77
|566
|4
|Kendrick Baudoin, North Vermilion
|103
|564
|7
|Cade Lyons, Westminster Christian
|66
|563
|3
|Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion
|122
|543
|6
|Derezz Landry, Lafayette
|75
|543
|9
|Tobin Thevenot, St. Thomas More
|84
|527
|3
|Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist
|78
|473
|11
|Tyvin Zeno, Acadiana
|67
|445
|8
|RECEIVING LEADERS
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge
|34
|971
|11
|Jack Bech, St. Thomas More
|58
|842
|11
|Rhett Pelloquin, Southside
|46
|837
|8
|Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic
|24
|704
|12
|Jack Pruitt, Southside
|37
|659
|9
|Malik Nabers, Comeaux
|30
|648
|7
|Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
|26
|470
|5
|Kayshon Boutte, Westgate
|29
|435
|6
|Coleman Bond, Teurlings Catholic
|21
|380
|1
|Obadiah Butler, Crowley
|28
|373
|3
|Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More
|28
|369
|4
|Colton Punch, Erath
|19
|360
|5
|Kavon Valliere, Lafayette
|15
|354
|3
|Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic
|23
|347
|4
|Ronal Patin, Opelousas Catholic
|24
|347
|4
|Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension Episcopal
|13
|338
|5
|Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic
|13
|326
|3
|Ethan Laing, Lafayette Christian
|15
|325
|3
|Traelyn Cooper, Eunice
|17
|317
|2
|Julien Guy, Teurlings Catholic
|19
|313
|3
|Logan Overton, Ascension Episcopal
|14
|307
|4
|Tyrone Charlot, Iota
|18
|291
|3
|Logan Girouard, Loreauville
|10
|284
|3
|Cade Theriot, Opelousas Catholic
|15
|280
|4
|Makholven Sonn, Westgate
|21
|276
|2