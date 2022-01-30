Four Acadiana area soccer programs received high seeds in the boys and girls playoff brackets released by the LHSAA on Sunday.
The St. Thomas More boys and girls’ programs received No. 1 seeds in Division II, as did the Catholic High of New Iberia girls in Division IV. The Episcopal School of Acadiana boys team earned a No. 2 seed in Division IV.
“Getting the No. 1 seed wasn’t a goal of ours,” said Cougars boy’s soccer coach John Plumbar, whose team will have a bye in the first round before hosting the winner of No. 16 Belle Chasse vs. No. 17 Woodlawn-BR in the regional round. “Obviously, we wanted to have a high seed, but it wasn’t a situation where we were focused on the top spot.”
However, earning the top spot was important for Cougars girls coach Daniel Underwood, whose program is in pursuit of their fifth consecutive state championship.
“In my personal opinion, earning the No. 1 seed is more of an accomplishment than winning a state title,” said Underwood, whose Cougars have a bye and will host the winner of No. 16 Minden vs. No. 17 Sam Houston in the regional. “Earning the top seed shows that you were the best team over three months, where winning a state championship is winning in tournament play. Getting the No. 1 seed was definitely a goal that we strived for, and it is something that we are going to celebrate.”
Catholic-NI, which finished the regular season at 21-3-1, and ESA (14-3-2) also received a first-round byes. The Panthers will host the winner of No. 16 Dunham vs. No. 17 Vermilion Catholic in the second round, while ESA (14-3-2) will face the No. 15 Dunham vs. 18-St. Thomas Aquinas winner in the regional.
“There are definitely benefits to having a No. 1 or No. 2 seed,” Underwood said. “There’s a lot of value because you get the opportunity to host the semifinals. For us, to have a chance to play the state semifinals at STM is critical.”
Plumbar agreed with Underwood about the seedings.
“Seeding matters in terms of matchups in the playoffs,” Plumbar said. “Sure, in order to be the best, you’ll have to beat the best. But you want to avoid programs like Holy Cross, which if they win this year will be there fourth state championship in a row, and Ben Franklin. Those two teams are on the same side of the bracket.”
Falcons coach Adam Glover said he didn't expect a top two seed before the start of the season.
"I'm surprised because we are quite a young team," Glover said. "Our goal was to try and get a first-round bye, but I thought coming into the season and even mid-season that we would be around five or six. But since the turn of the year, we had been around two or three and I felt if we could get the job done in district we would have a chance at a top two seed."
The Acadiana area is well-represented in the playoffs with 16 girls teams and 16 boys teams. The other programs to earn a top-eight seed in their divisions were Ascension Episcopal and Teurlings Catholic’s boys and Teurlings Catholic’s girls.
The Blue Gators (12-7-1) are No. 5 in Division IV, while the Rebels (11-8-1) are No. 6 in Division II, both of whom have byes in the bi-district round. The Teurlings girls (10-7-4) received a No. 7 seed and a first-round bye in Division II.
“Once the playoffs begin, everyone goes back to being 0-0,” Plumbar said. “It’s win or go home, and we know that the playoffs are a war. The great thing about soccer is that anyone can beat anyone on any given day. Getting upset last year in the quarterfinals by East Jefferson was a teachable moment for us. One wrong move and you can lose.”