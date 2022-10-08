Special teams sometimes get put on the back burner behind offense and defense when it comes to the three phases of football.
That wasn't the case Friday at Breaux Bridge, where the Cecilia Bulldogs made several big plays on special teams, and Ridge Collins scored four touchdowns in a 34-20 District 5-4A win over the Tigers.
The Bulldogs recovered two kicks, converted on a fake punt in the fourth quarter, and generally wreaked havoc whenever Breaux Bridge tried to punt to improve to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in 5-4A.
"Not everybody spends a lot of time on special teams," Bulldogs coach Dennis Skains said. "We know it's a way for us to get an advantage. We're going to try to block punts. We're going to fake punts. We're going to onside kick.
"We're very aggressive on special teams and have been for the last three to four years."
The Bulldogs recovered the opening kickoff at the Breaux Bridge 21-yard line but turned the ball over on downs.
Breaux Bridge (2-4, 0-1) returned the favor by turning the ball over on downs at the Bulldogs 47, and the Cecilia ground attack went to work from there. Four running plays netted 36 yards, and Collins followed with his first touchdown run at the 4:07 mark of the first quarter.
Only 58 seconds later, quarterback Germonie Davis threw a 36-yard screen pass to Collins for a 14-0 lead. The short drive was preceded by another onside kick.
"It's more about getting the kicks where you want them," said Skains, who praised kicker Bubba Boudreaux. "When you recover a kick, it makes it dangerous and makes the other side have to work.
"It's kind of like you have to have the nerve to do it - to pull the trigger with an onside kick. It was hard for me at first, but we've been doing it for a couple years where it's easier to pull the trigger."
Late in the second quarter, the Bulldogs blocked a punt but couldn't punch it in near the goal-line. The Cecilia defense held firm and the Tigers' attempt at a fake punt was snuffed out inside the 10-yard line.
With 29 seconds left in the first half, Davis tossed a 4-yard screen pass to Collins for a 20-7 Cecilia advantage.
Collins, who came into the game averaging 10 yards per carry and more than 37 yards per reception, scored on three of his first five touches. He also returned the opening kickoff of the second half for 45 yards.
"Ridge is just a special football player," Skains said. "I'm selfish. I'm a defensive guy, so I want him at (middle linebacker). Coach (Clint) Harrison, our offensive coordinator, wants him at tailback, so we're kinda both yanking him in different directions at the same time."
After a scoreless third quarter, the Tigers fumbled the snap on a punt attempt deep inside their own territory which led to another short TD run by Collins.
"We go after almost every punt," Skains said. "We kind of hit a wall where we'd only blocked three before tonight. We're accustomed to averaging one a game. We got a couple tonight, so that's good. Hopefully we can get on a roll.”
Boudreaux set up Cecilia’s final score - a 20-yard Davis keeper - when he completed a pass to Cody Peco on a fake punt.
Every time the Bulldogs began to build a comfortable lead, however, Breaux Bridge answered. The Tigers reduced the lead to 14-7 on a short run by Antonio Alexander in the second quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, quarterback Kelby Hypolite's 5-yard run cut the deficit to 27-14, and a 36-yard pass from Hypolite to Coddy Noel concluded the scoring.
Hypolite accounted for 320 all-purpose yards. Noel (six receptions, 121 yards) was his favorite target.
"Hypolite is a heckuva football player," Skains said. "At some point, you want to quit blitzing him because most of his plays are made off scrambles and bad snaps. A bad snap makes me nervous because he picks it up and starts running around.
"He's the real deal. Hypolite, No. 7 (Alexander) and No. 9 (sophomore linebacker Dailey Potier) are my favorite players for Breaux Bridge.
Potier set up Alexander's touchdown when he entered the game at quarterback for a snap and completed a 15-yard pass to tight end Ethan Comb to the Bulldogs 1.