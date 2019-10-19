1. LCA Knights belong
Certainly, there’s the naysayer argument that injuries and good fortune played a role in the Knights’ road win over Notre Dame. Whichever side of the fence you fall on there, there’s no disputing the fact LCA has physically held up better than its detractors expected against the likes of Westgate, Acadiana, Evangel and now Notre Dame. Defensively, the Knights have showed to be the real deal week-in and week-out with legitimate Division I prospects. And when they can produce any offense at all, they’re capable of beating programs like Notre Dame on the road.
2. Year of the Receiver
Indeed, the Year of the Wide Receiver in the Acadiana area continued in week seven. Not even considering the LCA game where a receiver-by-trade in Errol Rogers threw a huge TD pass to Ethan Laing in his 143-yard performance, it was another night where the area’s biggest stars played receiver. Southside’s Rhett Pelloquin had nine grabs for 213 yards and two TDs, Comeaux’s Malik Nabers added 10 receptions for 179 yards and four total scores and Breaux Bridge’s Datravien Girod added 179 yards and two scores. The Acadiana Advocate staff isn’t looking forward to making those brutal All-Metro decisions at that position come December.
3. 4-4A, 6-3A races remain a mystery
Former Saints coach Jim Mora once said, ‘You think you know, but you don’t know and you never will.’ Mora wasn’t talking about the area’s district races in 4-4A and 6-3A, but he easily could have been. One week after the Rayne Wolves knocked off Eunice in 4-4A and North Vermilion was handled on the road by LaGrange, the Patriots blanked Rayne 27-0 this week to keep that race headed for a logjam. Meanwhile in 6-3A, Erath upset Kaplan in week six to confuse those thinking the Pirates might sweep their league schedule. Kaplan then rebounded to beat St. Martinville. Kaplan meets Crowley on Friday in a matchup that might finally clear some things up in this district. Good luck in 4-4A, though.