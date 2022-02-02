Sometimes you have to bet on yourself, and that’s what Westgate’s Danny Lewis did.
Despite being verbally committed to the Cincinnati Bearcats, Lewis elected not to sign a national letter of intent in December to see what else may come his way.
“He wasn’t ready to sign,” Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. “He wasn’t comfortable with signing, so he put his head down and worked. He bet on himself, and he was right.”
After decommitting from the Bearcats, Lewis eventually found his happy place by signing with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday.
“Alabama is the best place for me," Lewis said. "I get the opportunity to work with the best, and for me to get to the next level, I feel Alabama gave me the best opportunity."
Lewis, who chose the Crimson Tide over LSU and Florida, said he remained undecided on his college plans until Wednesday morning.
“I really enjoyed the recruiting process up until the end,” Lewis said. “In the end, it becomes very stressful because you don’t know if people are trying to feed you stuff that isn’t true. But I feel like I made the best decision for me.”
Antoine couldn’t agree more with his former player.
"Alabama is getting the best tight end in the country," Antoine said. "They are getting a true student-athlete who can do it all."
Lewis was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball) at Westgate, and played multiple positions and on both sides of the football for the Class 4A state champions. Last season alone, Lewis played quarterback, receiver, tight end and defensive line for Westgate.
“Danny is the type of player who brings it all,” Antoine said. “He’s a Swiss Army knife who has excelled at multiple positions and multiple sports. He’s never been able to focus on one thing, and now he’ll have the opportunity to do just that.”
The ability for Lewis to dedicate all of his attention to football for the next couple of years has Antoine believing big things are on the horizon for the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Lewis.
“Danny hasn’t really been able to hit the weight room like he has wanted to because he was playing three sports,” Antoine said. “But once he gets into the weight room consistently and focuses on football, there’s going to be an element of him that is really going to come out.”