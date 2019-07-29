Editor's note: This is the first preview in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up first is the St. Thomas More Cougars.
WHAT WE KNOW
The Cougars have, bar none, the best quarterback in the area, making any unknowns with STM’s offense feel much less significant.
No passer can do it by himself, and senior Caleb Holstein was certainly aided by the talent surrounding him last year. But the numbers Holstein put up as a junior are simply outrageous for a 13-game season, earning him Class 4A Offensive MVP honors by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound gunslinger competed 245 of his 342 throws (71.6 percent) for 3,846 yards and 47 touchdowns. He was intercepted just seven times. The Cougars set program records for points (59.2), passing yards (300) and total yards (486) per game on their way to the Division II state championship game, where they lost a shootout to nationally-ranked University Lab.
And if you think Holstein is good — he has double-digit scholarship offers and committed to Havard in June — his backup, Walker Howard, has already received offers from LSU and Alabama without taking a meaningful varsity snap. Frankly, the Cougars are spoiled rotten at the position.
But barring injury, Holstein is the Cougars’ clear-cut starter and is a perfect fit for STM’s one-back spread offense. His timing, accuracy and decision making are all pluses, and he has a reliable safety net in tight end Luke Howard, a McNeese State commitment. Although he’s not a returning starter, junior wide receiver Jack Bech has an offer from UL.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
STM’s starters are usually seniors, so the Cougars are often having to replace a ton from year to year. But part of what made the offense so overwhelming last year was the experience on the offensive line, which featured three returning starters. This year, they return just one starter from 2018, center Nicholas Wolf.
So how that offensive line develops is among the bigger question marks, as well as who will emerge in the backfield. The Cougars lose a dynamic tailback in William Cryer to graduation, meaning senior Noah Fredrick is next in line. Fredrick showed his potential last year by averaging 11 yards per carry and recording 13 touchdowns. Tobin Thevenot, a junior, should see plenty of reps as well.
Despite the obvious talent players like Bech possess, the wide receiver position also doesn’t return much production. The Cougars lost a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Grant Arceneaux and Deion Senegal. STM’s third-leading receiver last season, Dalen Cambre, is a preferred walk-on at UL.
Because of that, it’s conceivable that the STM defense will be ahead of the offense at the start of the season. The Cougars return five starters on that side of the ball, including inside linebacker Bryce Boullion. The 6-foot, 225-pound junior led STM with 120 tackles last year. Three of the five returning starters come in secondary — safeties Josh Stevenson and Jacob Trahan and cornerback Dominic Zepherin.
So at the very least, the Cougars should be strong at the second and third levels. Defensive end Cameron Cannon, the other returning starter, is versatile enough to play every position on the line.
HOW WE SEE IT
STM isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it would hardly be a surprise if the Cougars’ season ended at the state championship again.
It’s one thing to have a quarterback of Holstein’s caliber, but this program always deserves the benefit of the doubt even when they have so much talent to replace. The Cougars have reached at least the semifinals in each of the last four years and have played for state championship in three of those years, including the program’s first ever title in 2016. Their non-district schedule is loaded with state powers in equal or higher classifications, but no one in District 5-4A appears to be on the same level as STM at the moment.
And perhaps this time, STM will conclude the year with the big trophy.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Oct. 4: versus Catholic-Baton Rouge
The Bears — which have appeared in three of the last four Division I state titles and won it all in 2015 and 2017 — have been somewhat of a bugaboo opponent for the Cougars.
In fact, Catholic is responsible for four of STM’s 10 total losses over the last four years, and last year might have been the most gutting. The Cougars lost a 22-point lead in an eventual 53-42 defeat.
Another loss to Catholic certainly wouldn’t spell any sort of doom, but the 2019 meeting comes at an interesting point in the Cougars’ season. It’s their final non-district game and last Class 5A opponent they will entertain this season. It’s at home, however, and a win could be a boon to the STM’s hopes of gaining the top seed in the Division II playoffs.
COACHSPEAK
STM coach Jim Hightower, the second-winningest coach in the history of the state, has brought the Cougars to the playoffs 31 years in a row.
NOTABLE NAMES
QB Caleb Holstein, 6-5, 215, Sr.
Can Holstein possibly replicate his numbers from 2018? That’s what most will be wondering after the tall righty carved up opposing defenses as a junior. He averaged nearly 300 yards passing per game a year ago, gaining more than 15 yards per completion. 247Sports considers him to be the third-best quarterback prospect in the state, behind only Ponchatoula’s TJ Finley and Zachary’s Keilon Brown.
TE Luke Howard, 6-3, 230, Sr.
Many high school teams don’t have the luxury of a traditional tight end. But even for the STM offense, which usually features a tight end in some fashion, Howard is a rarity. Offensive coordinator Shane Savoie calls him the “best combination of run/pass that we've had at the position” in the last 15 years. Because of that, new McNeese coach Sterlin Gilbert’s early interest in Howard makes sense. He caught 29 passes for 359 yards and three scores as a junior.
WR Jack Bech, 6-1, 197, Jr.
Bech was, understandably, not among the Cougars’ top-four receiving options last year, but what he’s done in camps throughout the summer has put on radar of college recruiters. In fact, he was so dominant at a camp hosted by Cal that he earned MVP honors among the receivers. Bech is the brother of former STM wideout Tiger Bech, who was a second-team All-Ivy League selection at Princeton last season. The younger sibling’s future appears just as bright. He’s stronger than most high school wideouts and has superb hands.
ILB Bryce Boullion, 6-0, 225, Jr.
STM started three sophomores on defense last year, and none made more of an impact that Boullion. The All-District honorable mention ended up leading the Cougars with 120 total tackles, 27 more than the second-leading tackler. And it wasn’t as if STM didn’t have veteran talent on their defense last year. Outside linebacker Greg Mahtook, who signed with Southeastern Louisiana, was an All-State honorable mention. Boullion should be key to a front seven that returns just one other starter, defensive end Cameron Cannon.
FS Josh Stevenson, 6-1, 195, Sr.
Stevenson’s future is on the diamond. The All-State outfielder is already verbally committed to LSU, following in his brother’s footsteps to play for coach Paul Mainieri. But he’s certainly no slouch in football. After moving from running back, Stevenson earned second-team All-District honors as a defensive back. Along with Bouillon and cornerback Dominic Zepherin, he’s of three juniors who are returning starters on defense.
Head coach: Jim Hightower
Record: 418-125-1, 314-97 at STM
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 Holy Cross (Tulane's Yulman Stadium)
13 BARBE
20 PLAQUEMINE
27 NEVILLE
October
4 CATHOLIC-BR
11 Westgate*
18 TEURLINGS CATHOLIC*
25 Northside*
November
1 CARENCRO*
8 NORTH VERMILION
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Regular season
Beat Lafayette 63-10
Beat COMEAUX 70-13
Beat PLAQUEMINE 59-28
Lost CATHOLIC-BATON ROUGE 53-42
Beat Franklinton 56-21
Beat Westgate 71-20
Beat TEURLINGS CATHOLIC 56-7
Beat Northside 63-12
Beat CARENCRO 57-15
Beat Rayne 54-10
Playoffs
Beat E.D. WHITE 63-7
Beat St. Charles 49-7
Lost University Lab 55-46
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 11-2 (state runner-up)
2017: 11-2
2016: 10-3 (state champion)
2015: 10-3 (state runner-up)
2014: 9-2
Key losses: RB William Cryer; C Landon Burton; WR Grant Arceneaux; WR Deion Senegal; DT James Segrest; OLB Greg Mahtook
Base offense: One-back spread
Base defense: 4-2-5
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Jean-Luc Lemoine (5-9, 162, Sr.)
WR Patrick Robicheaux (6-3, 170, Sr.)
WR Jack Bech (6-1, 197, Jr.)
TE Luke Howard (6-3, 230 Sr.)*
T Brant Bergeron (6-5, 195, Sr.)
G Wyatt Kreger (6-2, 280, Sr.)
C Nicholas Wolf (6-1, 230, Sr)*
G Phillip Bourque (6-0, 247, Sr.)
T Sloan Wright (6-1, 227, Sr.)
QB Caleb Holstein (6-5, 215, Sr.)*
RB Noah Fredrick (5-5, 165, Sr.)
Defense
DE Blake Champagne (6-3, 223, Sr.)
DT Reggie Rideaux (5-7, 245, Sr.)
DT Jackson Wolf (6-3, 235, Sr.)
DE Cameron Cannon (6-2, 250, Sr.)*
ILB Bryce Boullion (6-0, 225, Jr.)*
ILB Hunter Cambre (6-2, 180, Sr.)
CB Grant St. Cyr (5-8, 165, Sr.)
WS Beau Moncla (5-10, 175, Sr)
FS Josh Stevenson (6-0, 185, Jr.)*
SS Jacob Trahan (6-1, 195, Sr)*
CB Dominic Zepherin (5-11, 175, Jr.)*
*--denotes returning starter