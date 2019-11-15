KENNER — Lafayette Christian volleyball coach Bryan Barrett doesn’t know the exact statistics to back up this assertion, but there’s enough anecdotal evidence to know that it’s true.
A 2-0 deficit in a best-of-five match isn’t insurmountable, but it often feels that way, especially if the trailing team loses a tight one in the second set.
“It just takes the wind out of your sails,” Barrett said.
Friday’s Division IV semifinal match at the Pontchartrain Center between top-seeded LCA and fourth-seeded Parkview Baptist was a good example of that. The Knights (34-4) took control of the match with a comfortable 25-17 win in the first set, but the Eagles (33-11) punched back. In fact, they were just one point away from clinching the second set with 24-21 lead.
But LCA claimed six of the next seven points to steal the second set, 27-25, and zap any momentum Parkview was building. The Knights then cruised through the third set, 25-13, to sweep the Eagle and advance to the state championship game for the first time in school history.
LCA will take on third-seeded Pope John Paul II at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Division IV final.
“I’m excited. I really am excited,” Barrett said. “I’m happy for the girls. Those girls worked really, really hard, and they do all the right stuff.”
LCA, which reached the Division V semifinals last year for the first time, moved up in class and proved to be one of the best teams across all classifications. The Knights started the regular season 27-0, and three of their four losses didn’t come until ESA Spooktacular, a highly-competitive tournament right before the playoffs, while the team was hampered by injuries.
But even if LCA seemed destined for a state finals appearance early on, Barrett never took it for granted, especially after he saw the Knights’ path to the championship game.
“The seeding was a little odd this year,” Barrett said. “I didn’t like matching up against John Curtis (in the quarterfinals). Parkview is a really good team. I didn’t think it would be a cakewalk by any means, but I’d hope that we would be in this position. I knew we had played well enough to be in this position.”
LCA senior Sam Gilmore recorded 43 assists to go alone with 11 digs and two aces. Junior Kylie Auzenne led the team with 14 digs. Seniors Kiera Washington and Kourie Calloway notched 13 and 12 kills, respectively, and Washington added five aces.
No. 3 POPE JOHN PAUL II 3, No. 7 NOTRE DAME 0: LCA’s championship game opponent, Pope John Paul II, is headed back to the finals after sweeping an Acadiana-area team on Thursday.
Seventh-seeded Notre Dame fell in straight sets to the third-seeded Jaguars (25-11, 25-14, 25-22) in the other Division IV semifinal at the Pontchartrain Center. The Pioneers, the lowest seeded team to reach the state tournament in Tara Young’s 21-year tenure, were overwhelmed by a Pope John Paul II team that, before last year, had won four straight state titles.
Notre Dame, which featured no seniors, put a valiant fight in the third set, but it was too little and too late, Young said. The Pios finished the season 28-19 overall, while the Jaguars improved to 32-7.
“We competed hard in that third set, which just took too long to figure out, ‘Hey, if we just play and do some things, then we’ll get some things to go our way,’” Young said. “We just decided too late, and it’s been kind of an issue for us all year.”
Sophomore Lily Morgan led Notre Dame with 10 kills and 15 digs. Junior Morgan Alleman also produced 15 digs, and junior Sydnie Dailey tallied 20 assists.