St. Thomas More got back to playing its brand of basketball on Tuesday vs. St. Louis.
After a lackluster start in its previous game, the top-ranked Cougars took control early to dispose of the No. 5 Saints 61-43 in the Division II semifinals at home.
STM, which will host No. 2 University Lab in the finals at home Friday, got 20 points from Carter Domingue and 17 from Jaden Shelvin and led by as many as 28 points before coach Danny Broussard emptied his bench.
In the final seconds of the first quarter, Domingue fed Shelvin for an alley-oop slam dunk that put the Cougars (31-6) ahead 16-8.
"They did what they do every night," Broussard said of his two junior guards. "These two guys are something else. They're special athletes, competitors who love winning. What I love about these two guys is that they don't care who scores 30 points and who scores four.
"It's just a great tandem. You don't always see that in high school sports where you have two solid competitors like these two young men are. They have great chemistry the way they work with each other. It's a fun thing to watch."
Domingue and Shelvin combined to score all but two of STM's first-quarter points, but neither was concerned about their stat line.
"It's all about winning," Shelvin said. "That's what we going into games thinking. It's 'Let's go get this W.'
"We don't care how much we score. We do the little things like getting rebounds and assists. Scoring isn't really that important."
Domingue, who scored STM's first eight points, agreed with Shelvin's assessment.
"Ditto. I'd rather throw a lob to Jaden where he dunks it than hit a lay-up," Domingue said. "That's more entertaining for everyone, and it gives us some momentum to push through."
In his first game back from an injury, Jack Bech came off the bench and contributed six points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
"We call him the 'Energizer Bunny," Broussard said of the junior sixth man. "That cat never stops. He's coming off an injury. He didn't play at all last week, but he played a big part in last year's state championship under similar circumstances where he was coming off an injury.
"He's just ready to go. He's a gamer. His blocked shot and the great pass to Jaden on the dunk energized our student body and our crowd and put St. Louis on their heels a bit. I thought those were two big plays."
Broussard was proud of his club's defensive effort.
"I just want to say that our defense has been tremendous," he said. "Even in our last game, when we struggled against St. Michael, we held them to 13 points in the second half.
"Our defense was just suffocating tonight. I have to give credit to our guys. We studied some game film, and I thought we were really focused more than in the last game. We knew how good St. Louis could be, and I just thought we kept them from getting into any type of rhythm."
Although St. Louis was forced to shoot from the perimeter, the Saints didn't hit a 3-point basket until the fourth quarter.
"We took away their inside game," Broussard said. "I was a little disappointed in our blocking out early on. When we started to block out and only give them one opportunity down the floor, we just took off and put this game away."
St. Louis got 11 points from Terry Sherman and eight from Colson Snider.
"Coming in, we knew they were going to throw a lot of different, multiple defenses at us," St. Louis coach Rick LeBato said. "That's something we worked hard on the past week, and I thought it was just going to be a matter of whether we took care of the ball.
"We had way too many turnovers tonight, especially during crucial times. That's been kind of our Achilles' heel all year. We won some close games, some good games, but it showed tonight with way too many turnovers in this type of game."
STM showcased its depth with nine different players getting into the scoring column.
"STM has so many weapons," LeBato said. "They have so many guys. They have guys coming off the bench that we highlighted. We knew it was not just their starters, that they were probably going to play eight or nine guys.
"They have a lot of weapons and they do multiple things. They dribble, they pass and they're strong. They're a very nice team. They defend well, and they shoot well. They're a good club."