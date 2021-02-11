In his first year as St. Thomas More's boys soccer coach, John Plumbar has the No. 2 Cougars playing a high level at the right time.
On Tuesday, the Cougars systematically dismantled No. 15 Terrebonne 5-0 in a Division II regional playoff game with four different players getting into the scoring act.
STM, which finished as runner-up to Holy Cross last year, will travel in the quarterfinals to No. 10 East Jefferson, which upset No. 7 Parkway.
"I loved the production," Plumbar said. "Getting multiple players on the score sheet is good. The boys played some good soccer.
"Everything that we've been working on, you saw it at times in the game tonight. I was very pleased."
After playing short-handed all season, Plumbar said the team could finally be at full strength next week.
"We're still missing one key player in Ethan Breaux," he said. "Hopefully we'll get him back next week. He's a sophomore who is very important to get back onto the pitch."
In the 10th minute on Wednesday, Jacob Kleyla got the Cougars on the board.
"Jacob Kleyla delivered our first goal," Plumbar said. "He's our left back. He has a wizard of a left foot and a very good delivery. I was very pleased with the way he put pressure on the keeper."
Then 27 minutes later, Jackson Alexander increased the margin to 2-0.
"That was a set piece off a good delivery," Plumbar said. "A good cross. We've been working on the set pieces a lot because we're very dangerous in the air, but we don't have many goals to show for it. I was very pleased to get two goals off set pieces."
In the second half, Christopher Williams and Thomas Montgomery closed out the scoring to bring the Cougars one step closer to the state championship later this month in Hammond.
"Christopher is a freshman who is a very important player for us," Plumbar said. "He has started near every game. He's just a very smart, intelligent player with massive potential.
"He plays attacking mid, but he can play anywhere for us. I'm really looking forward to having him with us for three more years."
Williams outmaneuvered the Terrebonne (6-10-2) with some nifty footwork.
"I love his game," Plumbar said. "He is a player who can use both feet. He can score from a distance. Left-footed or right-footed, it doesn't really matter.
"It's good because his brother, Courtand Williams, is a sophomore. They have a competition to see who can score the most goals, and I love that."
Montgomery, a junior, helped the Cougars finish strong with two late goals.
"No matter who stepped into the pitch, we were able to keep the intensity up," Plumbar said. "We played a lot of guys tonight. One thing we need to improve on is finishing. Throughout games, we get tons of chances."
STM, which hasn't lost in its last 13 games, has played extraordinary defense during that stretch.
Led by goalkeeper Jack Maloney, the Cougars have allowed only four goals during that span with nine clean sheets.
Plumbar said his team still needs to be more opportunistic with its chances.
"We have to put teams away and be more ruthless at the goal," he said. "I thought that tonight, we took a step forward in doing that.
"We need to block out all the noise. I don't think our boys have played to their potential yet. We just need to believe in ourselves and take it one step at a time."
Dylan Alred and Nicho Herman had strong efforts on Wednesday.
"Dylan Alred, our captain, did well dictating the game and leading well," Plumbar said. "He didn't get on the score sheet but was very dangerous in the build-ups.
"Nicho Herman is a special player. He plays center back for us but honestly, he can play anywhere on the pitch. He's very good tactically. He leads the back as a sophomore and he leads by example. He holds the back line down."
After beginning the season with a 4-5 mark, Alred said his teammates caught their stride.
"I think we're clicking," he said. "Once we figured out our style, we started clicking. We still need to be cleaner in the final third. We're creating the chances. We just have to finish them."
Herman is a transfer from Southside who has been a steady force the entire season.
"Once we got the first goal tonight, it started coming to us," said Herman, who mentioned Graham Gaudet as another teammate who played well. "I think this was a stepping stone, but as our coach said, it's expected. It's just another part of the journey."