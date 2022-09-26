Lafayette High inducted eight new individual members and two basketball teams into their athletic hall of fame this past weekend.
Garrett O’Connor, Sam Taulli III, Jodie Leblanc Landry, Mike Revere, Antoine Duplantis, Mark Barousse, Dwight Prudhomme, Ricky Poulan, the 2008 boys basketball team and the 2012 girls basketball team were recognized during a ceremony on Friday.
“It’s an honor to be elected into the Lafayette High Hall of Fame,” Taulli said. “Lafayette High athletics has a very strong tradition and I’m excited to be a part of that.”
Taulli, a 1998 graduate of LHS, was a three-time all-district first team selection as a pitcher and first baseman. Taulli earned all-state honors at two different positions and as a senior was named to the Baseball America Magazine All-American Team.
Taulli, who was drafted in the 7th round by the Minnesota Twins, elected not to sign and instead attend LSU where he was a member of the Tigers’ 2000 national championship team.
After one year at Chipola Junior College, Taulli, who is currently coaching at Southside High, was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 15th round.
“I was definitely a little surprised when I found out,” Taulli said. “Being inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame is an acknowledgement of the hard work.”
O’Connor, who graduated from Lafayette High in 1980, was an all-state pitcher during his career with the Mighty Lions. O’Connor, who is also a member of the UL Hall of Fame, was drafted after his playing days with the Cajuns by the New York Yankees.
Landry, class of 1994, was a three-sport athlete as she excelled in volleyball, basketball and track. Landry, who went on to play volleyball in college, earned All-State, All-District and All-Parish honors while at Lafayette High.
Revere, who graduated in 1991, competed in wrestling, football and track at Lafayette High. In football and wrestling, Revere earned all-district, all-regional and All-Acadiana honors. As a senior, Revere was a state champion in wrestling in the 171-pound division.
Duplantis, who was drafted in the 19th round in 2018 by the then-Cleveland Indians and in the 12th round in 2019 by the New York Mets, was an all-state baseball player for the Lions. Duplantis, who is currently playing professional baseball, starred at LSU and is the all-time leader in games played for the Tigers.
Barousse, who was a three-sport athlete for the Lions, was a two-time all-state track selection, led the state in receiving yards in football as a senior and third in the state golf tournament. Barousse went on to play football at McNeese State where he earned All-Southland Conference honors in 1981 before playing professionally in the NFL, USFL and CFL.
Prudhomme was a multi-sport star for the Lions. Prudhomme, who played collegiately for the Ragin’ Cajuns, led the state in passing yards in 1977 and 1978 seasons. Prudhomme earned all-district, All-parish, All-Acadiana and All-State honors in football during his career with the Lions.
Poulan served as the Lions’ wrestling coach and assistant football coach. He led Lafayette High to two regional championships in 1991 and 1996. Poulan coached five individual state champion wrestlers and was named Regional Coach of the Year twice in his career.