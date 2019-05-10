In Breaux Bridge coach Kyle Cormier’s mind, high school athletes deserve more credit than they’re often given for their ability to adjust.
Cormier, like many coaches, is routine-oriented and obsesses over minor details. In the grand of scheme of running a program, that can go a long way in a team’s success. But as Cormier points out, young people don’t need much preparation to play a sport they have usually been playing their entire lives. Even on the biggest stages, they just go out there and do what they’ve done for years.
So Cormier isn’t fretting about his team’s Class 4A semifinal game against Lakeshore, originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday on Field 41 at McMurry Park in Sulphur, being postponed to 1 p.m. Sunday as lines of severe thunderstorms sweep across the state.
The entire baseball state tournament schedule was altered as a result of these storms, which were so intense Thursday night that baseball-size hail was reported in Sulphur.
All of the semifinal games scheduled for Thursday, including the three that had already begun before the LHSAA made the call to push the tournament back, will be played Sunday. The championship games from the teams that won semifinal games Wednesday, including Northside Christian, Opelousas Catholic and Ascension Episcopal, will be played Monday. The tournament will conclude Tuesday with title games from Sunday’s semifinal winners.
“We’re just rolling with it,” said Cormier, who program is looking for its first state championship in its fourth trip to Sulphur. “It’s no one’s fault. You can’t worry about things you can’t control. We can’t control it, and the LHSAA can’t control it. They tried their best to continue the games yesterday. Like I said, there’s really nothing anyone can do. Kids are so much resilient than we are as adults. We worry about routines and this and that, and they just roll with the punches.”
The attitude is not any different for St. Thomas More, whose Division II semifinal game against St. Charles has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday on Field 37. Because of the relative closeness of both schools to Sulphur, neither planned on staying overnight. In fact, the Cougars never left Lafayette on Thursday.
That’s not a luxury for every school, however, especially the ones from the central or northern parts of the state. For example, the other Class 4A semifinal game is between Tioga and Benton. The contest was halted in the top of the fourth inning with Tioga leading 1-0.
“You hate to go all the way down there and start a game, and then have to cancel halfway through because of the weather,” STM coach Gary Perkins said. “You’ve got some people who went down and probably stayed over the night before, thinking they were going to play the next day, especially those people from three hours away. Those people, it’s a lot more stressful, probably, than for us. We’re only about an hour and 30 minutes down the road, so we were planning just to drive back and forth anyway.
“So once we got the call that we were postponed for Thursday, it didn’t affect us as much as, I’m sure, most teams that went down one day earlier. So I don’t see nothing change in our kids. I see a bunch of young men looking forward to that game Sunday afternoon at 6 o’clock.”
STM and Breaux Bridge practiced Friday and plan to Saturday if the weather allows for it. The Cougars practiced in Erath because Brother Ephrem Hebert Field wasn’t dry enough.
“We’re rolling along,” said Perkins, whose program is aiming for its first state title since 2015. “Obviously we were a little set back with the postponement on Thursday. We were ready to go, but the weather is going to be the weather in our state. So that’s nothing new to us. We backed up and refocused and came up with a game plan. … The kids are high-spirited, and we’re looking forward to it.”
Because neither Breaux Bridge nor STM started its game, their pitching plans for the semifinals are unaffected. But the extra days of rest will certainly impact other state tournament matchups.
With two days of rest, Tioga and Benton’s pitchers will be able to return after each threw less than 60 pitches. For the teams that have already punched tickets to the finals, they can bring their ace back for the finals even if he threw the maximum amount of pitches (115) the LHSAA allows in any game.
“The other guys, like (Ascension Episcopal) and Opelousas Catholic, I know they’re excited because they legitimately can throw their ace, if they want, again,” Cormier said. “Because they’ll have adequate rest, both teams.”