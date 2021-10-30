ST. MARTINVILLE - Harvey Broussard caught 7 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns to spark St. Martinville to a 41-32 non-district win over Teurlings Catholic Friday.
In the fourth quarter, St. Martinville coach Vincent DeRouen reached into his bag of trick plays after the Rebels took a 32-28 lead on a four-yard run by short-yardage specialist Conner Kleinpeter.
Quarterback Tanner Harrison tossed a backward pass to Cullen Charles in the right flat, and the sophomore receiver then delivered a 39-yard strike to Broussard to put the Tigers ahead 34-32 with 7:27 remaining.
"Look, it never works in practice,"DeRouen said of the double pass. We wanted to do something to shock them, and it worked."
"We don't work on that play often, but it worked when we needed it," Broussard added. "To say that we didn't have any mistakes on it; I really appreciate (Harrison and Charles) coming through for me."
On their next possession, the Rebels (5-4) came up short on 4th-and-3 at the St. Martinville 33.
"The fourth-down stop was big-time," DeRouen said. "On that play, we finally came up and made a big tackle."
Two plays later, Harrison raced 67 yards to the end zone, and sophomore defensive back Delian Mallery put the game on ice with an interception on Teurlings' final drive.
"Teurlings' offense can strike quick so that interception was big for us," DeRouen said. "We needed that. I don't think we had a turnover until then."
Harrison, who finished 11 of 14 for 283 yards passing with three TDs, helped the Tigers take a 28-17 halftime lead.
"Tanner is special," DeRouen said of the senior, who added 122 rushing yards on 17 attempts. "He does that every day in practice. Sometimes I hold him back in a game because I get nervous."
Broussard caught touchdown passes of 55, 39 and 37 yards in the first half.
"Harvey was masterful," DeRouen said. "Even when he's covered, he's going to make the play."
"Tanner did an awesome job clicking with me," Broussard said. "We talked (via) text yesterday; he said he had me, and I believed in my brother. It felt good because I really wanted this win.'
St. Martinville sophomore running back Steven Blanco, who rushed for 114 yards on 22 carries, opened the scoring with a two-yard run with 9:26 remaining in the first quarter.
"When we need him, Blanco shows up," DeRouen said. "He's finally healing up. We treat him daily and he's starting to come into his own. He made some good, hard, tough runs. He's a tough kid."
After gaining 345 yards in the first half, the Tigers struggled to move the ball in the third quarter. Early in the fourth, the Rebels narrowed the deficit to 28-25 on an eight-yard pass from Preston Welch to tight end Matthew Marceaux.
"That was on me in the third quarter," DeRouen said. " I got complacent and tried to shorten the game because I know Teurlings has big play potential. I put our kids in a bad predicament by slowing it down. I'm just glad they bailed me out at the end."
Charles caught five passes for 96 yards.
"This win feels good because it was against a good-caliber ball club," DeRouen said. "When adversity struck, we didn't just tuck our tail and bow down. We fought back and scored again. They means a lot, especially going into the postseason."
Welch completed 16 of 28 passes for 244 yards. Kentrell Prejean, who had six catches for 104 yards and a two-point conversion, returned a kickoff 95 yards to tie the game at 14-14 with 6:14 left in the first half.
Rebels running back Tanner Brinkman gained 122 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown.