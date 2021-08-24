Highland Baptist Bears
WHAT WE KNOW
Highland Baptist will be big and physical up front with multiple three-year starters on the offensive and defensive line.
"If you have experience anywhere, you'd like to have it on the offensive line," Highland coach Rick Hutson said. "We have nearly everybody coming back. We lost one offensive lineman. He was a two-way player, so we lost a defensive lineman as well."
Rorry Rideaux, Corb Sprague, Drake Turner, Bronson Charles, Kevin Sutton and Nick McGhee are the names to watch in the trenches.
"Rideaux and Sprague are our best leaders of the group," Hutson said. "Those are two guys who know and love the game. If we didn't have those two guys, we'd be in a lot of trouble. Rideaux was a unanimous all-district selection.
"Drake Turner is our best offensive lineman. He's a big, smart kid with great feet who plays basketball. Sutton was second-team all-district and was probably our most improved lineman."
Hutson is known for his wide-open spread offenses, but he made the decision to switch schemes this year.
"Last year, we were a good passing team, not only because we had a four-year starter at quarterback, but we also had eight guys who were good receivers," he said.
"Looking at what we had coming back, we knew it would be difficult to run the same type of offense. We're going to be more of a traditional running team with two backs and a tight end on nearly all of our formations."
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
Highland graduated its leading rusher, along with its top eight receivers and quarterback Myles Liggans, an All-Metro selection who produced 2000 yards of total offense with 24 touchdowns.
"We lost everyone who scored an offensive touchdown last year except for one player," Hutson said. "That's going to be the hardest thing to replace."
Ty Olivier, who led the team in tackles from his inside linebacker position, will be the starting quarterback in Highland's new-look offense.
"We'll line up with the quarterback directly under center almost all of the time," Hutson said. "The thing I like about being under center is that play-action passes are much more effective. It's easier for the quarterback to hide the ball when he can turn his back and the running back is behind him."
HOW WE SEE IT
The Bears narrowly missed the playoffs last year. A win over Centerville in Week 10 would have put Highland in the 16-team, Division IV bracket. With the switch to a run-oriented offense, the Bears might not score 35 points per game again, but their powerful offensive line could propel the team to a playoff appearance.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jarworski Joseph
RB/DB 5-10, 160, Sr.
Joseph, who placed first in the 400 meters at the Class 1A state track meet, will be a threat to score anytime he touches the football. He'll also play free safety.
Carroll Olivier, Jr.
TE/LB 6-0, 190, Sr.
Olivier is making the transition from center to tight end. "He's so proud of himself to not be wearing a lineman's jersey number," Hutson said. "He has good hands and isn't averse to blocking."
Antonio McGruder
TE/LB 6-3, 225, Jr.
McGruder is making his debut with the Bears after being home-schooled last year. "He has good size and should be a big impact player," Hutson said.
Charlie Dartez
FB/LB 6-0 170 Soph.
Dartez took a lot of snaps last year at outside linebacker. Hutson will likely give him some reps at inside linebacker so Ty Olivier can get some rest between offensive series.
Ty Olivier
QB/LB 5-11 190 So.
As the starting quarterback and the team's best defender, Olivier should have a huge season. He's a natural at linebacker who averaged double-digit tackles as a freshman.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Base Offense: 21 personnel
WR Blayde White (So.)
WR Jacob Reaux (Sr.)
TE Carroll Olivier
OL Bronson Charles
OL Kevin Sutton
OL Drake Turner
OL Corb Sprague
OL Nick McGee
QB Ty Olivier (So.)
RB Jarworski Joseph (Sr.)
FB Charlie Dartez (So.)
DEFENSE
Base Defense: 3-4
DL Jake Shelton (Jr.)
DL Bronson Charles (Jr.)
DL Rorry Rideaux (Sr.)
LB Weston Bradley (Jr.)
LB Charlie Dartez (So.)
LB Antonio McGruder (Jr.)
LB Ty Olivier (So.)
CB Parker Perry (So.)
CB J’von Denton (So.)
FS Jarworski Joseph (Sr.)
SS Blayde White (So.)
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Myles Liggans, Kylyn Jones, Keelan Preston, Kale Decuir, Matt Elrod, Sadler Delahoussaye
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Rick Hutson
Record: 7-9 at Highland Baptist
Assistants: Scottie Williams, Justin Osborne, Colby Batiste, Carroll Olivier, Gerard Boutte
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 Houma Christian
Sept. 10 HAMILTON CHRISTIAN
Sept. 17 St. John
Sept. 24 BEEKMAN CHARTER
Oct. 1 Westminster
Oct. 8 COVENANT CHRISTIAN
Oct. 15 Vermilion Catholic
Oct. 21 Hanson
Oct. 29 CENTRAL CATHOLIC-MC
Nov. 5 CENTERVILLE
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 7: at Vermilion Catholic
Both teams are in transition mode, but this will once again be the biggest test of the year for the Bears' in their quest for a district title.
2020 RESULTS
Lost Westminster 56-35
Beat Covenant Christian 42-20
Lost Vermilion Catholic 42-6
Beat Hanson 43-30
Beat Central Catholic 52-30
Lost Centerville 40-33
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 3-3
2019: 4-6
2018: 0-10
2017: 3-7
2016: 4-6