For so much of the season, defense and special teams have been the Lafayette Christian football team’s calling cards.
Returning eight defensive starters, as well as all-state return specialist Sage Ryan, LCA has held six of its eight opponents to 14 points or less. Most impressively, the top-ranked Knights (7-1, 3-0) shut out a talented Westgate team in the season opener when the LCA offense produced just one touchdown.
In a 17-14 win against Notre Dame on Oct. 17, the defense kept the Knights in the game for long stretches, allowing the offense to make just enough plays when it mattered.
Even in LCA’s lone loss to Acadiana, the Knights held the Rams’ potent rushing attack to seven points through the first three quarters before succumbing late. Ryan, who is responsible for six non-offensive touchdowns this season, scored twice on kickoff returns against Acadiana.
But most coaches will say it’s easier to fix mistakes and fine-tune details from previous games when you’re still finding ways to win. So while LCA has scratched and clawed its way to victories in a myriad of ways, inexperience offensive players have matured.
That’s most evident in three players — quarterback Ryan Roberts, running back Dalen Gondron and wide receiver Ethan Laing.
Roberts, the son of UL defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, didn’t join the Knights until almost the start of the school year. LCA coach Jacarde Carter said it took Roberts time to get adjusted to the speed of varsity football. It’s a big reason why he’s split reps with Errol Rogers Jr., the UL wide receiver commitment who is one of the team’s best overall players.
“We’ve got two good options,” Carter said of his two quarterbacks, “and we’re just going to go with the hot hand.”
In last week’s win 49-0 win against Port Barre, Roberts was efficient, completing 6 of his 9 passes for 114 yards and two scores.
“He’s progressed a lot,” Carter said of Roberts. “I think the speed of the game was something that he had to adjust to. Once he kind of got settled in, he’s making a pretty good progression. The more that he progresses, the more we’ll be able to get him out there and let him throw to some of those targets that we have out there.
Gondron, on the other hand, has emerged as a reliable option in the running game over the past few weeks. In the victory against the Red Devils, he rushed for a season-high 119 yards and a touchdown on just five carries.
“He’s running the ball hard,” said Carter, whose team travels to Rayne on Friday for a nondistrict game. “He’s hitting the holes. He’s trusting his line. He’s doing all the right things. He’s blocking exceptionally well. He’s just doing all the little things right, and that’s all we can ask from him.”
Laing was a major part of maybe the biggest play of LCA’s season thus far. He was on the receiving end of an 81-yard touchdown pass from Rogers Jr., a desperation heave that tied the Notre Dame game at 14 in the fourth quarter. He was also responsible for the game-winning touchdown catch against Evangel.
“I kind of like Ethan’s story because he’s not a guy that will jump off the film in terms of having the most athleticism,” Carter said. “But he started as a smaller kid, and he’s just progressed. As a sophomore, he was playing for us just because he was willing to block and do the dirty work that it takes to get those extra yardage plays.
"He’s progressed well, and when you’re willing to do the dirty work, it’s kind of like reaping and sowing in the Bible. He did all the dirty work and now, when the game is on the line, the ball just so happens to find him. He’s making some really good plays.”