He still remembers the frustration of having to miss his older brother Brent’s state tournament basketball game at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in 1967.
Young Danny Broussard had the mumps and his nanny had to stay home to care for him while the rest of the family went to cheer on Meaux High in Alexandria.
“I was so upset that I couldn’t go,” Broussard recollects.
Back then, the state basketball tournament was the highlight of the year for a high school sports fan in rural Vermilion Parish and similar neighborhoods all over the state.
The truth is Broussard still feels that little-boy excitement each time he attends a state tournament, no matter where it’s played.
He loves the history of the game, so imagine how significant it is to watch his name climb the record books — both in Louisiana and nationally.
After leading the Cougars to their fourth straight Division II state championship, Broussard now has 1,053 wins. That puts him as the 10th winningest coach in the nation, surpassing Tony Harper of El Paso, Texas, late in the regular season.
Incredibly, two of the coaches ahead of him on that national list are from Louisiana in still-active Charles Smith of Peabody and Joel Hawkins, who finished with 1,071 wins, in the eighth spot.
Even more amazing, Broussard coached against No. 1 Robert Hughes of Fort Worth, Texas with 1,333 wins (and lost) in the 1990s, but also defeated No. 6 Bill Krueger of League City, Texas, who is currently No. 6 with 1,096 wins.
Surprisingly, he never coached against Hawkins, but he’s 6-1 in head-to-head meetings with Smith.
“All this is really nice,” Broussard said. “It really is. I’m excited about it because I love the history of the game and this is history. But I don’t think you can just look at the numbers.”
Broussard has said many times over the years that few teams were more fun to coach than the 14-14 club three decades ago.
“I think we probably should have been 7-21 actually,” he said. “We were young and our best player decided to not play to focus on academics.”
At that time, Broussard only had one state title to his credit — in 1986 at the age of 26. In fact, he didn’t win his second one until 2013. Now he has six.
“If I ranked my top 10 all-time teams, the top six probably wouldn’t be the six state champions,” Broussard said. “It doesn’t work that way. I can remember losing in the quarterfinals some years to a state champion that was the best team in any class."
Now with the split, some critics have questioned St. Thomas More’s past four state titles in Division II.
This year’s 32-4 team was “arguably the best team in any class,” Broussard argues. Two years ago, his Cougars defeated three No. 1 seeds.
“People argue we wouldn’t have won that many without the split,” he said. “Maybe not four in a row, but I feel very confident we would have won at least two of the last four, if not three. But you can only do what you can do, and you can’t worry about that.”
Now 61 years old, Broussard has learned it’s about more than state titles.
“As I look back, there’s been some kids over the years that I felt like maybe I let down,” Broussard said. “I didn’t do enough when they were in school to help them go down the right path. I reached a point where it became more important to me to try to be a positive influence in their lives.
“That really eclipses all the numbers.”
Another major priority as he got older was to be nicer to officials. The breaking point was getting thrown out of a 72-60 loss to Landry-Walker in the 2014 state semifinals in Lake Charles.
“After the first game I ever coached, my old friend Bobby Neveaux told me, ‘You’ve got to work those officials more,’ ” Broussard laughed. “He regrets to this day ever telling me that.”
That issue has always been tough on Broussard. During his college days, he was a high school basketball official, so he knew the rulebook inside and out.
“That became a double-edged sword really,” he said. “Sometimes, I’d be too hard on officials on things like administering correctable errors. I was on officials too hard. I wasn’t professional enough in the way that I handled officials. I got too irate.
“Sure, I was fighting for my kids, but I was doing it the wrong way.”
So after getting tossed in that 2014 game, he met with a longtime local official John Orton, a priest and a counselor to help him correct that issue.
“They gave me great advice,” Broussard said. “I’ve learned to treat officials with more respect and learned to appreciate them more. I’ve come a long way in that area.”
Broussard also loves to share the credit for his success with his former players that coach the middle school programs at STM’s feeder schools. For example, Ben Berthelot might be the executive director of the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission by day, but for the last two decades, he’s been the Fatima boys basketball coach by night.
“That’s such a big advantage,” Broussard said. “That makes a big difference.”
Time will tell how much farther up the all-time wins list Broussard can climb before it’s all over.
Add 200 wins and that could put him at No. 3 between Morgan Wootten’s 1,274 and Bobby Hurley’s 1,185 wins.
Watch him on the sidelines today and he still has double the energy of many coaches half his age.
“I really think I’ve got 10 more years,” he said. “Can I stay healthy? I don’t know. I don’t know if there’s going to be a day when I don’t enjoy it.”