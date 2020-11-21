Class 5A
1. Brother Martin (7-0) beat John Curtis 38-35
2. Archbishop Rummel (6-1) beat Jesuit 36-13
3. Catholic-BR (6-2) beat Woodlawn-BR 34-27
4. Acadiana (6-1) beat Lafayette 34-12
5. Scotlandville (6-0) did not play
6. John Curtis (4-4) lost to Brother Martin 38-35
7. West Monroe (4-1) did not play
(tie) Zachary (4-1) did not play
9. Byrd (7-0) beat Southwood 51-0
10. Ruston (5-2) did not play
Others receiving votes: Haughton beat Parkway 33-13, Destrehan beat Hahnville 36-23, Ponchatoula did not play, Lafayette lost to Acadiana 34-12, Alexandria did not play.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (7-0) did not play
2. Karr (5-1) plays Helen Cox Saturday
3. Carencro (7-1) beat Westgate 31-23
4. Northwood-Shreve (4-2) plays Tara Saturday
5. Warren Easton (6-1) beat Kennedy 28-2
6. Neville (4-2) did not play
7. Tioga (5-1) did not play
8. Assumption (4-2) did not play
9. Eunice (4-2) lost to Notre Dame 42-14
10. Westgate (5-3) lost to Carencro 31-23
Others receiving votes: Huntington did not play, Minden did not play, Bastrop lost to North DeSoto 40-6, Leesville did not play, Plaquemine did not play, DeRidder lost to Cecilia 21-3.
Class 3A
1. De La Salle (7-0) beat Thomas Jefferson 35-6
2. University High (6-1) did not play
3. Union Parish (7-0) did not play
4. Lake Charles Prep (6-0) beat South Beauregard 40-10
5. Madison Prep (6-1) beat West Feliciana 38-20
6. St. James (6-2) beat E.D. White 31-0
7. Jennings (6-0) plays Westlake Saturday
8. Green Oaks (6-2) beat North Webster 38-20
9. E.D. White (6-2) lost to St. James 31-0
10. Church Point (5-0) did not play
Others receiving votes: Sterlington beat Carroll 27-13, Donaldsonville did not play, Kaplan beat Lake Arthur 41-7, McDonogh (35) lost to B.T. Washington-N.O. 22-6, Marksville beat Caldwell Parish 26-2, Archbishop Hannan did not play, Jena did not play.
Class 2A
1. Lafayette Christian (6-1) beat Welsh 63-7
2. Many (7-0) beat Bunkie 49-17
3. Newman (8-0) beat South Plaquemines 31-8
4. Episcopal-BR (8-0) beat Port Allen 31-18
5. Mangham (8-0) beat Madison Parish 42-10
6. Ferriday (5-1) did not play
7. Notre (7-1) beat Eunice 42-14
8. Amite (4-1) did not play
9. St. Charles (5-2) did not play
10. Kinder (5-2) beat Vinton 48-7
Others receiving votes: Red River did not play, Kentwood did not play, Port Allen lost to Episcopal 31-18, Dunham beat Capitol 29-18.
Class 1A
1. Oak Grove (7-0) beat Cedar Creek 52-22
2. Calvary Baptist (4-2) did not play
3. Ouachita Christian (6-1) beat Denham Springs 47-21
4. Ascension Catholic (7-0) beat St. John 52-13
5. Vermilion Catholic (6-0) did not play
6. Haynesville (6-2) lost to Homer 36-8
7. Riverside Academy (6-2) lost to Country Day 34-32
8. Catholic-PC (6-2) beat St. Edmund 35-21
9. Oberlin (5-2) lost to Basile 42-25
10. Cedar Creek (4-3) lost to Oak Grove 52-22
Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic beat Westminster Christian 47-7, East Iberville did not play, Country Day beat Riverside 34-32, Logansport beat Northwood-Lena 58-22, St. Mary’s beat Block 23-14, Grand Lake did not play.