ACA.lcafootball012.110120.jpg
The Knights' Sage Ryan (15) carries the ball as Lafayette Christian Academy Football hosts Notre Dame on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Class 5A

1. Brother Martin (7-0) beat John Curtis 38-35

2. Archbishop Rummel (6-1) beat Jesuit 36-13

3. Catholic-BR (6-2) beat Woodlawn-BR 34-27

4. Acadiana (6-1) beat Lafayette 34-12

5. Scotlandville (6-0) did not play

6. John Curtis (4-4) lost to Brother Martin 38-35

7. West Monroe (4-1) did not play

(tie) Zachary (4-1) did not play

9. Byrd (7-0) beat Southwood 51-0

10. Ruston (5-2) did not play

Others receiving votes: Haughton beat Parkway 33-13, Destrehan beat Hahnville 36-23, Ponchatoula did not play, Lafayette lost to Acadiana 34-12, Alexandria did not play.

Class 4A

1. St. Thomas More (7-0) did not play

2. Karr (5-1) plays Helen Cox Saturday

3. Carencro (7-1) beat Westgate 31-23

4. Northwood-Shreve (4-2) plays Tara Saturday

5. Warren Easton (6-1) beat Kennedy 28-2

6. Neville (4-2) did not play

7. Tioga (5-1) did not play

8. Assumption (4-2) did not play

9. Eunice (4-2) lost to Notre Dame 42-14

10. Westgate (5-3) lost to Carencro 31-23

Others receiving votes: Huntington did not play, Minden did not play, Bastrop lost to North DeSoto 40-6, Leesville did not play, Plaquemine did not play, DeRidder lost to Cecilia 21-3.

Class 3A

1. De La Salle (7-0) beat Thomas Jefferson 35-6

2. University High (6-1) did not play

3. Union Parish (7-0) did not play

4. Lake Charles Prep (6-0) beat South Beauregard 40-10

5. Madison Prep (6-1) beat West Feliciana 38-20

6. St. James (6-2) beat E.D. White 31-0

7. Jennings (6-0) plays Westlake Saturday

8. Green Oaks (6-2) beat North Webster 38-20

9. E.D. White (6-2) lost to St. James 31-0

10. Church Point (5-0) did not play

Others receiving votes: Sterlington beat Carroll 27-13, Donaldsonville did not play, Kaplan beat Lake Arthur 41-7, McDonogh (35) lost to B.T. Washington-N.O. 22-6, Marksville beat Caldwell Parish 26-2, Archbishop Hannan did not play, Jena did not play.

Class 2A

1. Lafayette Christian (6-1) beat Welsh 63-7

2. Many (7-0) beat Bunkie 49-17

3. Newman (8-0) beat South Plaquemines 31-8

4. Episcopal-BR (8-0) beat Port Allen 31-18

5. Mangham (8-0) beat Madison Parish 42-10

6. Ferriday (5-1) did not play

7. Notre (7-1) beat Eunice 42-14

8. Amite (4-1) did not play

9. St. Charles (5-2) did not play

10. Kinder (5-2) beat Vinton 48-7

Others receiving votes: Red River did not play, Kentwood did not play, Port Allen lost to Episcopal 31-18, Dunham beat Capitol 29-18.

Class 1A

1. Oak Grove (7-0) beat Cedar Creek 52-22

2. Calvary Baptist (4-2) did not play

3. Ouachita Christian (6-1) beat Denham Springs 47-21

4. Ascension Catholic (7-0) beat St. John 52-13

5. Vermilion Catholic (6-0) did not play

6. Haynesville (6-2) lost to Homer 36-8

7. Riverside Academy (6-2) lost to Country Day 34-32

8. Catholic-PC (6-2) beat St. Edmund 35-21

9. Oberlin (5-2) lost to Basile 42-25

10. Cedar Creek (4-3) lost to Oak Grove 52-22

Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic beat Westminster Christian 47-7, East Iberville did not play, Country Day beat Riverside 34-32, Logansport beat Northwood-Lena 58-22, St. Mary’s beat Block 23-14, Grand Lake did not play.

