Boys basketball schedule
Tuesday’s Games
New Iberia at Patterson, Vanderbilt Catholic at Southside, Crowley at Eunice, North Vermilion at Welsh, North Central at Rayne, Liberty at Northside, East Ascension at Beau Chene, Cecilia at David Thibodaux, Pitkin at Opelousas, Northside Christian at Iota, Crowley at Eunice, St. Martinville at East St. John, Opelousas Catholic at Port Barre, Ascension Episcopal at ESA, Erath at Delcambre, St. Edmund at South Cameron, Lake Arthur at Westminster, Opelousas Catholic at Port Barre, Houma Christian at Highland Baptist.
Thursday’s Games
Acadiana at Northwest, Church Point at Carencro, Capital at Abbeville, Crowley at Opelousas Catholic, Lafayette Christian at West St. Mary, St. Edmund at Notre Dame, Kaplan at Iota.
Friday’s Games
Southside at Rayne, Beau Chene at Opelousas Catholic, Breaux Bridge at Jennings, Crowley at Northside Christian, Eunice at Port Barre.
Girls basketball schedule
Tuesday’s Games
Comeaux at Northside, Crowley at Eunice, North Vermilion at Welsh, Carencro at North Central, Teurlings at Academy of Sacred Heart, Beau Chene at Church Point, Pitkin at Opelousas, Abbeville at Jennings, David Thibodaux at Westminster, Catholic-NI at Hanson, Delcambre at Centerville, Berwick at Loreauville, Opelousas Catholic at Port Barre, St. Edmund at South Cameron, Hamilton Christian at Highland Baptist, Northside Christian at Vermilion Catholic.
Thursday’s Games
Comeaux at Catholic-NI, Vermilion Catholic at Ascension Episcopal, Port Barre at Westminster, Kaplan at Iota.
Friday’s Games
Eunice at Port Barre, Hamilton Christian at Crowley, Notre Dame at Basile.