LAKE CHARLES — At first glance, there might not be a huge difference between the top-seeded Lafayette Christian girls basketball team and fifth-seeded St. Charles when the two meet in the Division III semifinals at noon Wednesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Listen to LCA coach Errol Rogers and St. Charles is strong at the point guard spot and in the post.
And actually, his Lady Knights have an elite ball handler in freshman Jada Richard at 20 points per game and a force in the lane in senior Monique Patterson (11 points per game, 10 rebounds).
That, however, might be where the comparisons start to go in different directions.
St. Charles (12-5) will be making its first trip to the semifinals.
On the other hand, LCA (17-5) has won three state titles and was a runner-up over the past four seasons.
Add that the Knights seem to be hitting their stride again and Rogers is confident heading into the state tournament.
“We had a stretch where we didn’t play for about 3½ weeks,” he said. “It was tough. It wasn’t the kids. It was me (tested positive for coronavirus).
“When we came back, it just wasn’t the same. At times, it looked like we had never played basketball before. We weren’t doing anything well.”
After beating Carencro 70-33 on Dec. 8, LCA’s next game was against powerhouse St. Louis on Jan. 5. The Knights only lost 43-41 and four times in a six-game stretch.
But by Feb. 5, the Knights avenged a home loss to Lake Arthur with a 62-57 road win and the team’s confidence rose.
“We started doing everything better,” Rogers said. “We started executing better in our halfcourt sets, playing better defense and not turning it over as much … just in every area really.”
Rogers said the good stretch included improved play from Bayleigh Matthews, Indy Hebert and Monae Duffy.
The winner of this game will meet the Episcopal-St. Thomas Aquinas winner in the state finas at noon Saturday at the University Center in Hammond.
“I think this is a good matchup, and I also think the other semifinal matchup is as well,” Rogers said.