It wasn’t the state championship game, and the St. Thomas More girls soccer team surely isn’t content after beating Vandebilt Catholic 1-0 in the Division II semifinals on Friday night at Cougar Stadium.
But putting away the No. 5 Lady Terriers required championship effort from the top-seeded Lady Cougars (19-4-5). Although this is its first year in Division II, Vandebilt was one of the few programs in this classification capable of preventing a three-peat by STM.
The Lady Terriers (19-8-2) had been to the Division III finals each of the last four years, including back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. They rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Lakeshore, last year’s Division II runner-up, 3-2 in overtime.
Moreover, when STM and Vandebilit played on Nov. 19 to open the season, they tied 1-1.
“They’ve got championship culture in their blood,” said Cougars coach Daniel Underwood.
So the Lady Cougars, after mercy ruling their first two playoff opponents, were just fine grinding out a victory to reach the championship game for the fourth year in a row and the fifth time in seven years.
“It’s surreal,” said junior defender Avery Wright. “Being (in the finals for) the third time in a row, people dream of this moment. We’re just very grateful to go through this again. We have to leave it all on the field again next week.”
On Friday, Raegan Latiolais provided the difference in the game about 20 minutes into the match. The star sophomore striker received a looping pass from freshman Mary-Ainsley Alack, dribbled past a defender and pushed the ball into the bottom right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Latiolais has helped fill the void left by Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year Maddie Moreau, even wearing Moreau’s No. 7 jersey, so Underwood is “extremely confident” in the sophomore in one-on-one situations. Latiolais scored one of STM’s two goals in last year’s state championship game.
“She’s been really working to improve her finishing rate,” Underwood said. “She’s kind of been, especially her freshman year, a volume scorer, meaning she needed a lot of chances to score goals. That’s one of the things we talked about coming into the season, just fine tuning her composure in front of the net. You saw that tonight.”
STM remained aggressive early in the second half but couldn’t find the net for the second goal. Latiolais nearly punched in a second goal off a deflected free kick by Avery Quoyser in the 52nd minute, but Latiolais’ shot hit the crossbar.
As Underwood noted, it was a fast-paced game with little build-up play from either team, but neither had much to show for their aggression.
“Every time we got it up to their back line, they just shot it back to their attacking third,” Latiolais said. “So it was kind of hard to get back up. But we did a good job of stopping them.”
Still, the Lady Cougars were never deterred by the physicality the Lady Terriers presented on a chilly night in Lafayette. They expected it and embraced it.
“The mindset was to not allow their physicality to intimidate and/or be a factor in the match,” Underwood said. “I think that’s what we did. We neutralized their physicality and then we let our team speed, our technical skill and our dynamic playmakers edge them out tonight.”
When Vandebilt pushed almost everyone forward in the final 10 minutes, trying desperately to get an equalizer, STM’s speed, preparation and tenacity were most evident.
“We knew last game Vandebilt came back from a 2-0 (deficit), so we just knew we couldn’t let anything slip by us,” Wright said. “Our mindset was to cover behind that person, so we had backup throughout their attack. So if that person made a mistake, we were behind them. So it’s just like working as a team and all working together.”
Now the Lady Cougars turn to No. 6 Ben Franklin, who upset second-seeded Neville 2-0 on the road in the other semifinal. STM has eliminated the Lady Falcons in each of the last three years, once in the semifinals and twice in the quarterfinals, but Ben Franklin won it all in 2016.
“We still got to be hungry for it,” Latiolais said.