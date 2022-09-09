The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights continued their impressive beginning to the 2022 high school football season on Friday night by defeating the Woodlawn Panthers 33-12 at Knight Field.
One week after knocking off the Class 5A Acadiana Wreckin' Rams 38-21 in their season opener, LCA captured another impressive win - this one over the Class 4A Panthers.
The turning point of the game was the first quarter when the Knights scored on their first three possessions, including two touchdown passes from quarterback JuJuan Johnson and a touchdown run by Dudley Jackson III for a 20-0 lead after 12:00 of play.
Woodlawn, which was outgained in terms of total yards 236-10, in the first quarter, had some transportation issues and arrived in Lafayette later than they wanted, but head coach Marcus Randall wasn't using that as an excuse afterward.
"That's football," said Randall. "You've got to be ready to play, no matter what. We came out kind of flat, and they came out with a lot of energy and we just didn't match up with them early in the game.
"When you're playing a championship program like this (LCA), you can't afford to come out flat and not ready to play, They jumped out on us, 20-0, before we even got started. But this is something we can learn from and get better."
The two squads traded second-quarter scores, including a 4-run run by Woodlawn's Jay'veon Hayes and a 17-run run by LCA's Johnson to make it 26-6 at halftime.
The first half the Knights put together was particularly impressive, considering their big win in Week 1 over Acadiana.
"I wasn't concerned at all about our focus tonight, and part of that was due to Woodlawn," LCA coach Trev Faulk said. "Turning on the film and watching these guys perform, and knowing the success they've had, and the kids know the high number of their players that have committed to play college football, our kids knew the challenge they were going to face tonight."
After a scoreless third quarter, Woodlawn was able to trim the deficit to 26-12 at the 11:08 mark of the fourth quarter, but LCA put things away on the next possession when Johnson threw a long 54-yard touchdown pass to Alonzo Ryes, which ended the scoring.
Johnson was a major factor, throwing for 279 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another.
"Another dynamic performance from him, both running and throwing," Faulk said of Johnson. "He's just kind of growing and getting a little bit better every week, which is the goal of our entire team.
"I'm really proud of our offensive line too, holding up against a good defensive front, creating time for JuJuan, and opening up running lanes as well. But JuJuan was JuJuan tonight, and we hope to have him continue to make progress in a positive direction."
LCA also had a good night from both Ryes, who finished with over 100 receiving yards, and Jackson, who eclipsed 60 rushing yards in the first half.
With the victory, LCA improved to 2-0 on the young season, while Woodlawn dropped to 0-2, but both coaches know there's still a long way to go.
"Our kids are still fighting, and I think, playing the type of strong schedule that we do play, that we'll be better in the long run," Randall said. "I think we made some strides tonight, especially after the first quarter, and now we just have to build on that."
"I like the character we've shown so far," Faulk said. "We were tested in the jamboree against St. Martinville, and then end up in a three-point game in the second half last week against Acadiana before being able to pull away in that one, and then to see them play well tonight against another really good opponent says a lot.
"We need to tackle better, cover better, and cut down on the penalties, but we played really well tonight. They (Woodlawn) has a coaching staff that has won a couple of state championships, they have a first-class guy in Coach Randall, and they have some really talented kids. So, for us to come out and play the way we did tonight, I'm extremely happy."