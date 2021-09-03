1. Notre Dame is a machine
The personnel changes from year to year, but Lewis Cook remains constant and the Pioneers continue to be state power. This year, Nick Swacker is the quarterback and — in the same mold of many signal-callers who have come before him — he runs the Pios offense to perfection.
On Thursday, Swacker completed 13 of 18 passes for 183 yards with two touchdowns against Southside. Swacker's passing complements a stellar Pios rushing attack led by Lucas Simon, who had 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
2. Southside offense is a work in progress
It was a struggle for the Sharks as the once high-powered offense has toned it down and switched to a flexbone attack. Against Notre Dame, it resulted in only two first downs and an offense that never found a rhythm.
Senior Jake Held — not a natural quarterback — was 2 of 8 passing for 52 yards. Combined with just 88 yards on the ground, the offense will have to find ways to sustain drives and keep the defense off the field.
3. Southside’s defense is for real
The Sharks defense was stellar. The unit — led by seniors Trent Gilbert and Jaylon Jones — stopped Notre Dame three times deep into Sharks territory, including two fourth-down holds.
There are some things to clean up, however. The Sharks allowed four third-down conversions of more than 10 yards after stops on first and second down. If the defense can find a way to get off the field on third down, Southside will be able to compete in every game.
4. Southside’s Ford has 'home-run speed'
At 5-foot-5, 145 pounds, Aaron Ford isn’t a towering presence, but when he gets it into space, he can take it the distance. In the first half, Ford broke a run outside for a 69-yard gain which led to a Sharks touchdown.
The other Sharks touchdown came when Ford scored on a 96-yard kickoff return in the second half. If Ford gets the ball with space to move, opposing defenses will be in trouble.
5. Notre Dame’s Lamm was unstoppable
The Pios offense seemed to always know when to call a pass. When they did, it was usually going to Zack Lamm. Lamm pulled down six catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
Lamm seems to be Swacker’s go-to receiver. As the season progresses and their chemistry improves, Lamm and Swacker could be a duo putting up nice numbers all season.