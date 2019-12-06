Just a few plays separated the St. Thomas More football team from doing the improbable last year — beating a nationally-ranked University High team in the Division II state championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
A year later, the opponent was different for STM in the Division II final. The setting was, too. The top-seeded Cougars hosted second-seeded De La Salle at Cougar Stadium on Friday, marking the first time a football state championship game was played on a school’s campus since 1980.
Those weren’t the only differences. The Cougars, behind a prolific offense with a record-setting quarterback, were heavy favorites this time around, as they have been all year.
They showed why Friday.
STM (11-2) scored on six of its seven first-half possessions and built a 34-point halftime lead en route to a 58-10 victory. It is the Cougars’ second state championship in program history, their first title having come in 2016, and third title all-time for STM coach Jim Hightower.
"I'm really proud of the effort, and I think it's a culmination of the effort they put in starting last December," Hightower said. "Because that's when they made up their minds that they left some unfinished business in New Orleans. They set their goals, worked for them and made things happen."
The only time the Cougars didn’t reach the finals in the last five years was when they lost to De La Salle in the 2017 semifinals at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. Holstein was a sophomore back then, having taken over starting quarterback duties midway through the season.
Since then, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound senior has tallied more than 9,000 yards passing and more than 100 touchdowns, both of which are school records. The Harvard commitment closed his high school career with a flourish on Friday, coming off the field at the end of the third quarter to a standing ovation after throwing five touchdown passes.
"We played them two years ago, so we had a good idea of what they were going due to us defensively, scheme-wise," said Holstein, named the game's Most Outstanding Player. "We came up with a bunch of stuff to take advantage of it."
In the first half alone, Holstein completed 20 of 30 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those first-half passing scores went to Jack Bech, the junior wide receiver who holds the school’s season receiving record. Bech caught 11 passes for 183 yards before halftime.
"Being able to watch the game from two years ago against De La Salle helped because we could see their formations, see what they're going to do against us," Bech said. "They didn't have the size as they did two years ago, so that was a big advantage."
The final play of the first half encapsulated the domination by the Cougars’ offense, specifically Holstein and Bech. With 6 seconds remaining, Bech hauled in a deep ball from Holstein in the back of the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown.
Bech’s next touch was a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown less than two minutes into the third quarter. The Cougars virtually had no answers for the 6-foot-1, 201-pounder.
"I think tonight he was extra special," Hightower said of Bech. "He just did a super job."
The Cougars jumped all over the Cavaliers (9-3) from their first drive of the game. Tobin Thevenot slipped out of the backfield on a third-down screen pass and raced 44 yards for a touchdown.
De La Salle quickly went three-and-out on its first possession of the game, and STM produced its most methodical drive of the half, going 63 yards in 10 plays. The drive was almost derailed when the Cougars lost 17 yards on an errant snap at the Cavs’ 22-yard line, but Holstein found Bech on fourth-and-6 to extend the drive, and Noah Frederick later scored from 4 yards out.
Frederick, a senior who was sidelined by high ankle sprain early in the season, tacked on a 1-yard rushing touchdown for the Cougars’ final score of the night in the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers’ only points came after wild sequence on their second possession. Facing a fourth-and-12 from STM’s 25-yard line after back-to-back penalties, the Cavaliers called for a double-pass play. Nick Tate hauled in a jump pass from wide receiver Jharon Gilmore, who caught a lateral from quarterback Cole Milford, at the Cougars’ 2-yard line.
But the STM defense stonewalled the Cavaliers on three tries inside the 5-yard line, forcing them to settle for a 22-yard field goal from Ian Helmcke.
From there, it was all Cougars, who needed less than a minute to go up 20-3. Three plays into a drive that started at STM’s 45-yard line, Bech fully extended to catch a 28-yard touchdown pass from Holstein.
De La Salle turned the ball over on each of its next three series. Jacob Trahan intercepted a pass three plays after Bech’s diving touchdown reception, setting up another quick score by the Cougars. Holstein hit Bech on a slant, and Bech raced 39 yards to the house.
"I had just hurt my shoulder a couple of plays before that," Trahan said of his interception. "So I was like, 'I don't know if I'm about to get this.' When it was in the air, I was like, 'OK, it's the state championship. I have to get this.'"
"Especially because they scored off a turnover, right after that, I was like, 'We're good," Trahan added. "'We're good.'"
On the next series, Beau Moncla dropped Montrell Johnson behind the line of scrimmage on fourth-and-2 from the Cavs’ 43-yard line, leading to a 30-yard field goal from D.C. Stemmans.
"The defense did a great job," Hightower said. "I think they really stopped a potent running attack and really left them wondering what they could do. There wasn't a lot they could, to tell you the truth."