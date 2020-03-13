Don’t be afraid to make history.
That’s the first thing North Central boys basketball assistant coach Rayvon Gray said to his players in the locker room Thursday night after the top-seeded Hurricanes cruised to a 68-48 win against No. 4 Tensas in a Class 1A semifinal at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Because for North Central, the potential for history is two-fold. Not only can the Hurricanes (26-7) win their second straight state championship after winning their first last year. North Central can also secure a basketball championship sweep after the school’s girls team won it all last week.
“Not only would that be the first in our school’s history,” Gray said. “I think it would be the first in our parish’s history. So that’s a huge deal for us, for the boys, for our whole community honestly. Because we’re one big family, and that means a lot to us.”
If the 20-point semifinal win was any indication, it doesn’t appear North Central will approach the final at 6 p.m. Saturday against No. 3 Lincoln Prep with any apprehension. The Hurricanes seized control early against Tensas behind sophomore Reginald Stoner Jr., who produced 12 points, four rebounds and four steals in the first quarter.
Stoner, who finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals, benefitted from less attention since Tensas was intent on stopping senior Nikembe Johnson and junior Derek Tezeno. Tezeno still managed to score 20 points.
“We’re not a one-man army,” Gray said. “We’ve been preaching that since Day 1. We have three players (Johnson, Tezeno and Stoner) that are ranked in the state and another freshman (Devion Lavergne) that’s going to be ranked after the summer. So we’ve got 12 guys that can come in play, our full roster. Any one of those guys can come in. We have about eight or nine guys that can score in double figures for us.
“So for us, we love when teams try to key in on just one guy or two guys because we play through each other. So that was pretty much an advantage for us.”
North Central will have to be aware of one opposing player in particular during the championship game against Lincoln Prep. Point guard Chanse Robinson, a Buffalo signee, is one of the state’s top senior prospects, averaging 21 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Still, Lincoln Prep has three other players who average double figures and three more who scored around eight points per game.
“We know who he is,” Gray said of Robinson. “He’s no secret. It’s not that we’re going to just key in on that one guy. We prepare and watch film a lot, but the main thing that the coaching staff always preaches to our kids is that we need to go out there and be us.
“We’re not going to change our game plan because of one guy or two guys. We feel like with the players that we have and the coaching staff that we have, if we go out there and be us every single night, then we have a great chance of winning.”
The preparation for Lincoln Prep, which downed No. 2 Grand Lake in the other 1A semifinal, has been taking place for months, Gray said.
“One thing that was always taught, just as a student of life and even in school, was to do your homework early,” Gray said. “I’ve been playing basketball a long time, been around a long time, so we kind of knew how it was going to unfold. So, yeah, we’ve definitely had film on them for months. The coaching staff has been watching, so we’re pretty much already familiar with them. So we’re comfortable. We’re ready to play.”
Like the rest of the state championship games at the Burton Coliseum, no fans will be permitted in the arena for the 1A final, per the state and the LHSAA’s response to coronavirus.